Oceania Cruises, known for its upscale experiences and intimate ship sizes, is taking its commitment to passenger satisfaction to new heights. The luxury cruise line has announced a compelling offer for its 2025 voyages – a free roundtrip airfare for passengers booking select cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska.

The offer covers 23 cruises throughout 2025 and is available for bookings made by December 4, 2024. This limited-time promotion includes complimentary airfare and free airport transfers. There is also an additional 5% discount on the cruise fare. Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, highlighted the value of this offer, stating, “There’s no better time to experience Oceania Cruises’ elegant and welcoming ships and explore stunning destinations than with this extraordinary added-value offer.”

Del Rio further noted that this promotion allows travelers to focus on planning their perfect 2025 vacation without the added stress of airfare costs.

Oceania’s Luxury Cruises To Dream About

The cruises included in this offer span some of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean and Alaska. Passengers can look forward to exploring Aruba, Roatan, and Ketchikan, Alaska.

Travelers can experience Oceania’s fleet, including their newest addition, the Vista. This 1,200-guest ship will sail from Miami, stopping at locales like Costa Maya, St. Lucia, Antigua, and St. Barts.

For those drawn to Alaska’s beauty, the recently refurbished Riviera offers voyages with views of the Hubbard Glacier and stops in iconic Alaskan ports such as Haines and Juneau. On board, guests of Oceania Cruises can indulge in cooking classes, attend lectures by guest speakers, and participate in art workshops. With a maximum of 1,250 guests on even their largest ships, Oceania ensures an intimate and personalized cruising experience.

A Loyalty Program That Pays Off

For repeat customers, the deal gets even sweeter. Members of Oceania’s loyalty program, the Oceania Club, will receive double loyalty credits when booking these eligible cruises by the December 4 deadline. This added incentive makes the offer particularly attractive for those who have sailed with Oceania before and are looking to maximize their benefits.

With luxury cruises starting at $2,470 per person for a week-long voyage, this offer presents an excellent value for luxury travel. The inclusion of free airfare significantly reduces the overall cost of the vacation, making these upscale cruises more accessible to a broader range of travelers.