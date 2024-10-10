Move over Amazon Prime Day. Skyscanner, a leading global booking site, has revealed the top travel trends, what people are searching for in 2025, and the best value destinations.

In its latest report, which blended proprietary data based on millions of searches and a survey of over 20,000 travelers, Skyscanner found that the top travel trends for 2025 are deeper connections and a sense of community through collective discovery, and shared adventures.

Over the last 12 months, Skyscanner found the top 10 destinations with the most significant increase in searches among U.S. travelers are as follows:

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos, +528% search increase Quepos, Costa Rica, +462% search increase Tromsø, Norway, +129% search increase Tucumán Province, Argentina, +113% search increase Krabi, Thailand, +77% search increase Luang Prabang, Laos, +75% search increase Antwerp, Belgium, +70% search increase Suva, Fiji, +70% search increase Rotterdam, Netherlands, +61% search increase Pago Pago, American Samoa, United States, +53% search increase

“We are seeing a shift in travel that reflects a deeper, more personalized approach to exploration. While cultural immersion remains important, travelers are increasingly looking for experiences that align closely with their personal interests — even niche passions,” Laura Lindsay, Global Travel Trends Expert with Skyscanner, tells Travel Noire.

She adds, “Americans are focusing on reconnecting with nature. Whether it’s relaxing on a serene beach, hiking through mountain trails, or spending nights stargazing under the open sky, getting back to nature is becoming a key theme for travelers.”

What travel experts have called travel dupes and even “second cities” are also on travelers’ minds for 2025, and more people are looking to explore beyond the mainstream in the Americas and abroad.

When it comes to travel inspiration, the report found that people are influenced by social media, television, movies, word of mouth, and other online platforms.

The Top 10 Best Value Destinations For US Travelers

The destination with the most significant airfare price drop from the U.S. over the past year includes:

Nice, France, -27% price drop Castries, St. Lucia, -25% price drop Bridgetown, Barbados, -24% price drop Rabat, Morocco, -24% price drop Fargo, North Dakota, U.S., -24% price drop San Jose, California, U.S., -23% price drop Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., -22% price drop Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., -19% price drop Amsterdam, Netherlands, -19% price drop Barranquilla, Colombia, -19% price drop

Besides the cost, what also makes these destinations “best value destinations” is they offer good value options for accommodations, activities, food, and drink. According to Skyscanner’s experts, Barranquilla is an excellent and affordable base for exploring other nearby attractions, including the beaches of Santa Marta or the historic city of Cartagena. Saint Lucia is known for its natural landscapes. Many are either free or low-cost to explore. Meanwhile, selecting a less touristy destination, like Rabat over Marrakesh, offers authentic goods at better rates at the local souks.

“Travelers are increasingly focused on shared and collective experiences,” Lindsay says. “It’s not just about the destination anymore. It’s about the community and shared moments that make the journey unforgettable. Americans are seeking out experiences that allow them to engage with others, creating memories that are enriched by the people they meet along the way.”