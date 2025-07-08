Marvel’s “Ironheart” isn’t just another superhero series, it marks a bold next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spotlighting one of its most brilliant young minds. With Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) stepping into her power as the heir to Tony Stark’s technological legacy, the series blends heart, innovation and social commentary. Now streaming exclusively on Disney+, “Ironheart” introduces a fresh, fearless voice to the superhero landscape, one deeply rooted in real-world experiences and the spirit of invention.

Set against a backdrop that shifts from bustling cities to quieter, emotional spaces, “Ironheart” follows Riri, a teenage genius from Chicago, as she builds her own high-tech suit and takes on challenges far beyond her years. With appearances from familiar Marvel faces and new allies, the series weaves tech, magic and community into an unforgettable coming-of-age story. In this film location guide, we’ll break down the key spots where iconic scenes from the series were shot, what you can do nearby and expert travel tips to make the most of your visit.

Where Will ‘Ironheart’ Take Place?

The series is primarily set in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of Riri Williams. This urban setting reflects the character’s roots and grounds the story in a realistic, contemporary environment, contrasting with the high-flying tech and superhero elements. Some scenes also take place in fictionalized or magical Marvel locations, hinting at deeper connections to the broader MCU.

Filming for “Ironheart” took place across several real-world locations, mainly in Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia. Chicago was essential for capturing Riri’s neighborhood, school life and personal journey, while Atlanta served as the hub for studio and effects-heavy scenes, thanks to Marvel’s go-to production facilities there.

For superfans and casual viewers alike, visiting the “Ironheart” filming locations is more than sightseeing, it’s a chance to walk in Riri’s footsteps, feel the energy of her worl, and snap some photos. Whether you’re a Marvel buff or a curious traveler, these destinations offer a behind-the-scenes look at one of the MCU’s most groundbreaking shows.

Chicago, Illinois

(Photo by Nathan Klein/iStock via Getty images)

Key Scenes: Joblo reports that Chicago is the beating heart of “Ironheart.” It’s where we meet Riri, see her attend the prestigious MIT before returning to her hometown and where several heartfelt and action-packed scenes unfold. Much of the filming took place in real neighborhoods on the South Side, with iconic Chicago architecture serving as a vibrant backdrop.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Chicago is from late May to early October. During these months, the city comes alive with festivals, lakefront activities and outdoor dining. As a bonus, the weather is generally warm and pleasant, making it the perfect time for sightseeing and walking tours.

Transportation Options: Chicago is easy to navigate thanks to its extensive CTA train and bus system, with the “L” train connecting major neighborhoods. Visitors can also use Divvy Bikes for short rides or explore the city by rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. A Ventra Card makes getting around simple and budget-friendly.

The city of Chicago partnered with Marvel to launch a public safety campaign called “Are You SUPER Prepared?” Using the character Riri Williams, the initiative promoted emergency preparedness, severe weather safety and suspicious activity reporting. The city wrapped a CTA Red Line train in “Ironheart” branding and used themed billboards and social media to spread the message.

Things to Do: Explore the Museum of Science and Industry, where hands-on exhibits bring science to life, then walk or bike along the scenic Lakefront Trail for skyline and lake views. Cap it off with a Chicago architecture river cruise for a unique look at the city’s most iconic buildings.

Where to Eat: Grab a bite at Virtue Restaurant, a Black-owned gem in Hyde Park that’s known for its elevated Southern cuisine. Food lovers shouldn’t miss Lem’s Bar‑B‑Q on the South Side for award-winning rib tips or Schwa in the West Loop for an intimate, experimental dining experience.

Where to Stay: Check out the Sophy Hyde Park Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the neighborhood where several “Ironheart” scenes were shot. For upscale stays, the Four Seasons offers lake views and top-tier service on the Magnificent Mile, while The Peninsula blends luxury with a prime location near Chicago’s best shopping and dining.

Atlanta, Georgia (Trilith Studios & Sweet Auburn)

(Photo by Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: According to reporting from 4Filming, viewers can expect to revisit intense action sequences shot on the custom-built White Castle set in Sweet Auburn, along with sleek, high-tech interior scenes, like Riri’s lab and workshop, filmed on the advanced sound stages and green-screen volumes at Trilith Studios.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Atlanta is during spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) when the weather is mild and the city is buzzing with festivals and outdoor events. Spring offers blooming dogwoods and perfect temps for walking tours, while fall brings cooler air and vibrant foliage. Summers can be hot and humid, and winters are mild but less eventful.

Transportation Options: Atlanta is easily accessible via Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Within the city, travelers can use the MARTA transit system (trains and buses), rideshare services like Uber and Lyft or rental cars for more flexibility, especially if planning a visit to Trilith Studios in nearby Fayetteville. Downtown and Midtown are walkable, with plenty of transit access to filming locations.

Most of the indoor, effects-heavy scenes that appear in “Ironheart” were filmed at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, just south of Atlanta. This is Marvel’s go-to production campus. Additional on-location filming took place in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, where the crew built a full White Castle fast-food facade on Edgewood Avenue to mimic Chicago street scenes.

Things to Do: Experience Atlanta’s rich cinema culture with a visit to the Sweet Auburn Historic District, where history and storytelling come alive. Explore nearby landmarks like the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, and the APEX Museum. Then, head to Castleberry Hill, a popular filming location and arts district filled with murals, galleries and cafés. Don’t miss a visit to Tyler Perry Studios or a stroll through Piedmont Park, both frequent backdrops in film and TV.

Where to Eat: Grab a bite at the Joystick Gamebar near the White Castle set. In Atlanta, grab classic soul food at Busy Bee Café, known for its legendary fried chicken and historic roots. For a fine dining experience, try Staplehouse, a Michelin-starred spot with a creative prix-fixe menu and cozy courtyard vibes.

Where to Stay: For a luxe downtown experience, The Candler Hotel offers historic elegance just steps from top attractions like the Georgia Aquarium. If you’re after something more eclectic, Hotel Clermont blends retro charm with modern flair, complete with a rooftop bar and easy access to Midtown hotspots.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ironheart LGBTQ?

While Riri Williams herself has not been explicitly portrayed as LGBTQ in the show so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding its representation, and “Ironheart” includes a diverse cast with inclusive themes.

Is Ironheart related to Tony Stark?

While Tony Stark serves as a mentor figure in the comics (and his legacy influences her in the MCU), there is no family or biological connection between them.