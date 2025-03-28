On March 17, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Los Angeles issued precautions and safety tips for spring break travelers. The warning comes as families and college students throughout the U.S. are planning, returning from, or embarking on spring break getaways.

The press release included standard travel safety tips like always being aware and vigilant when away from home, and only using authorized taxis and shuttles. Travelers should avoid sharing personal information with strangers. As another tip, the FBI advised establishing “points of contact for your family to reference in the event of an emergency.”

The slew of suggestions noted that spring breakers should be wary of getting into “compromising” situations. These may include anything “illegal, improper, or indiscreet” — even sexual companionship — as it could lead to being vulnerable to crimes.

“Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there,” said Akil Davis, FBI Assistant Director in Charge. “Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate should the need arise.”

What Else Should Spring Break Travelers Take Into Consideration For Travel Safety?

Spring break travelers are also advised not to venture out alone or to places that may be dangerous. If a solo outing is necessary, try to do it during the day instead of at night. The FBI advises travelers to “take mental notes” of a person and their behavior before notifying the appropriate authorities if someone appears to be following them.

It’s important for spring break travelers to stay aware of the State Department’s frequently changing travel advisories, in case the status of their destination is updated. In March 2025, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos were among several countries with revised travel advisories.

Earlier this month, Virginia resident and University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki went missing during a spring break trip to Punta Cana. According to CNN’s March 20 reporting, weeks after Konanki went missing, her grieving parents requested that officials in the Dominican Republic declare her dead. Law enforcement in the Caribbean country theorized that Konanki died of an accidental drowning, but that was never confirmed.