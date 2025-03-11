University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is still missing after her Spring Break trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The 20-year-old is an Indian national, but from Chantilly, Virginia – a suburb of Washington, D.C. A missing persons poster shared by the New York Post describes her as a 5 feet and 3 inches tall woman with black hair and brown eyes. The poster says she was last seen in the wee hours of the morning around the beach area near Hotel Riu Republica. The last thing she was seen wearing was described as a brown bikini and jewelry, including “big round earrings,” bracelets, and a “metal designer anklet” on her right leg.

According to the Dominican Civil Defense, Konanki went missing on March 6 “while walking the beach in Punta Cana, La Altagracia Province.” The college student was allegedly on her Spring Break trip with five other women.

CNN reports that surveillance cameras captured Konanki heading to the beach with seven other people around 4:15 a.m. The footage also reportedly recorded five of the female springbreakers and one man returning from the beach around 5:55 a.m. Konanki was not in that group.

ABC News reported on March 10 that it’s believed that Konanki drowned in the ocean, per information from three Dominican officials. A police report allegedly confirmed that several of the University of Pittsburgh group went back to their hotel during those early morning hours. Konanki and one other person allegedly remained on the beach and went swimming when they were caught in a large wave. CNN claims that local police believe the 20-year-old was on the beach with a young man, who was seen leaving the beach without Konanki around 10 a.m.

What Else Is Known About Sudiksha Konanki Missing In Punta Cana?

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office – presiding over the area where Konanki is from – has issued a press release. The organization has disclosed that it’s been in contact with Dominican Republic-based authorities and various United States federal law enforcement institutions. The Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic is also reportedly working with local authorities in the Caribbean destination and Virginia. The sheriff’s office noted that Konanki is “a permanent resident of the United States.” The 20-year-old was allegedly one of two students from Loudoun County on the Spring Break trip to the Dominican Republic.

Dominican authorities involved in the search effort for Konanki included the “Orange Search,” a rescue unit, and others. On Sunday, helicopters and drones were deployed in the hopes of finding her.

Those close to Konanki at the time of her disappearance, including the young man, have reportedly been questioned by the authorities and remain uncharged.

Subbarayudu Konanki, the 20-year-old’s father, described her as “a very nice girl” who’s “ambitious” and “wanted to pursue a career in medicine.” From Punta Cana, the father told CNN that he wants local authorities “to also investigate other possibilities, including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking.”

“We don’t think she would be able to survive for more than three days in the water, and I think something else might’ve happened to her,” he added.