The State Department has issued an updated Trinidad and Tobago travel advisory. The popular Caribbean country – comprised of its two main namesake islands and various smaller ones – is now classified by the United States government as a “Level 3” zone that Americans should “reconsider travel” to.

The State Department issued its updated Trinidad and Tobago travel advisory on March 21, “due to [a] temporary nationwide State of Emergency” in the island country. Notably, the Caribbean land – known for its grand Carnival celebrations and steel drum invention – implemented a State of Emergency in late December 2024 due to ongoing crime. Then, in January 2025, the nationwide State of Emergency was extended through April of this year.

While there is no nationwide curfew or ban on public gatherings, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s emergency declaration allows the country’s police to enter and search all properties (public or private). Under the State of Emergency, those in Trinidad and Tobago can also be arrested on suspicion, with bail for those persons “suspended.”

Is it safe to travel to Trinidad and Tobago right now?

As of this reporting, the State Department says all travel to the island country should be reconsidered because of “serious risks from crime” and “heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping.” The U.S. government department claims some parts of Trinidad and Tobago’s capital, Port of Spain, experience regular “violence and shootings.” Additionally, the source reports that gang activity and an array of violent crimes are “common” throughout the Caribbean country.

The State Department’s travel advisories categorizes countries from “Level 1” zones to “Level 4,” with the latter being places where tourists are advised not to visit.

The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has recommendations for those in the island country during its State of Emergency. Visitors should adhere to the nationwide mandates, always carry their identification, and remain alert about news from local reputable sources and the Trinidad and Tobago government. Additionally, registering for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program before traveling is always advised.