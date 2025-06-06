In the United States, Father’s Day is annually celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father’s Day weekend will be from Friday, June 13, through Sunday, June 15 – with the latter being the officially designated day to celebrate fatherhood.

The destinations below are versatile. They can be self-planned by dads or planned by a loved one. They’re suitable for a solo adventure, a group trip with other fathers, or a memorable family vacation. Moreover, they could be a last-minute trip or an epic staycation. Just be sure to tailor your Father’s Day getaway and activities to the remarkable man of the day. Whatever destination you choose, thoughtfully include local sites to pump up the cool factor for the dad in your life. Do your research, as there are top Father’s Day getaways for every type of dad.

Chicago

Chait Goli / Pexels

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 20 this year. However, dads may still be able to get Summertime Chi vibes this Father’s Day weekend. June is one of the best times to visit the Midwest hub, thanks to its pleasant weather and numerous activities. The city will be in its peak tourist season, but many find the busyness and elevated prices worth it. Dads who travel solo or with friends may enjoy a boozy river cruise or jet skiing on Lake Michigan. Families should explore all that Navy Pier has to offer, including the attractions, dining, free programming, and rides. For an exceptional dining experience, see if you can snag a reservation at Moody Tongue, the world’s only Michelin-starred brewery.

This year, the Cantigny Jazz & Wine Fest will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cantigny Park. Also on Father’s Day 2025, the Chicago Cubs baseball team will play at Wrigley Field, their home, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Zion National Park

Yannick Menard / Unsplash

Zion National Park is one of the most amazing experiences for outdoorsy types who love nature, hiking, and stunning landscapes. If you or your father figure is the cool, calm, and collected type who likes getting hands-on while reconnecting with nature, this is the perfect trip. Disabled visitors will also be able to enjoy the views, as much of the park (including some campsites), facilities, and shuttle buses are accessible. Additionally, leashed service dogs are allowed, in case your dad needs to bring his furry best friend.

For those adventurous enough to embark on The Narrows, the scenic yet advanced hike will likely have lower water levels to trek through, making for an easier journey. This Father’s Day, the park is hosting family-friendly programming that dads and their little ones might enjoy, such as the Ride With A Ranger bus tour.

The Catskills

Andrea Davis / Pexels

The Catskills could be an ideal Father’s Day getaway for a dad who loves fly fishing. Father’s Day will be amid trout season, and, according to Visit Catskills, bass season will officially begin on the third Saturday of June (the weekend after Father’s Day). Just make sure you and or your father figure has a permit. The weather ranges from the high 50s to the low 80s, with the possibility of some rain. The great thing is that even if your dad is stuck inside, he’ll likely be able to have some personal time resting, reading, or recharging in one of the area’s cozy cabins.

Keep in mind that the best place for a fishing trip will depend on what you or your father figure wants to catch. Other destinations to consider for a Father’s Day fishing getaway include Venice (Louisiana), the Florida Keys (Islamorada), and Jackson Hole.

Washington, D.C.

Zion Smith / Pexels

Washington, D.C., is another vibrant Father’s Day destination for cool dads. The weather ranges from the high 60s to mid-80s – perfect ahead of the hotter summer. There’s so much to do in the nation’s capital, so it’s a fantastic location for solo trips, group trips, and family vacations. This Father’s Day weekend, paternal figures may enjoy checking out the D.C. / Dox Film Festival, viewing the “Champions” exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery, or seeing rapper Nelly perform after a Nats baseball game.

For food, consider dining at Dōgon, Elmina, Gaia Supperclub, or Marcus DC at The Morrow Hotel.