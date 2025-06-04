Across the internet, Black dads are making the spirit of travel part of their family’s legacy.

For many, contributing to travel’s legacy in a family looks like making memories all over the world. A prime example of a Black dad who does this is musician and producer Swizz Beatz, a father of five. Earlier this year, he took a llively family trip to Aspen for spring break with his wife, singer Alicia Keys; their sons, Egypt and Genesis; and his other son, Kasseem.

In 2022, Swizz — born Kasseem Daoud Dean — enjoyed a “solo dad trip” with all five kids in London. Photos from the family affair showed the children and their father during their bonding time. That year, Swizz, Alicia, and some of the kids also experienced an art-filled trip in Venice. Daughter Nicole joined for both adventures.

Back in 2019, the producer took his oldest child, son Prince Nasir, on an epic high school graduation trip. The two enjoyed the Gumball 3000 rally that year, which began in Greece.

Former NBA player and mogul Dwyane Wade is another Black dad who regularly documents his family travels on social media. While away from home, the former Miami Heat player — a father of five — often jet-sets with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and the couple’s daughter, Kaavia, the youngest in their blended family. Fans of the athlete and actress may recall that the couple and Kaavia shared some of their summer luxuriously yachting in France last year.

But the three-time NBA champion doesn’t only flex his memorable family time abroad. He’s also a mover and shaker in the travel space. Whether he’s talking about his travel “murse” (aka man purse) on the Today show, or collaborating with industry names (such as his partnership with the luggage brand Away), how Wade gains and leverages space in the travel industry also adds to his legacy.

Why Are Black Dads Who Travel Important For The Next Generation?

Celebs aren’t the only ones catching flights and paving a legacy of travel for their families. Everyday Black dads are doing the same — whether traveling with their families, making industry moves, or taking milestone trips of their own.

Black dads who travel are vital because they serve as further representation that the sky is the limit for those around them. After all, having a family doesn’t mean letting go of dreams like traveling abroad, being a digital nomad, enjoying dual citizenship, or even taking one’s first flight ever.

In addition to providing memorable experiences, Black dads who travel carve out space for their children, and people like them. Their venturing away from home boosts Black visibility and influence in the future of travel.

Inspiring stories highlight that some Black dads feel their travel experiences are more enriching because they are fathers. Some consider travel the best form of rest and relaxation. Meanwhile, others view jet-setting as a key component of their family goals. See more clips below.

@samokusaga Throwback to my first holiday with son to Italy. Growing up I didn’t go on holidays much so doing this was really meaningful. Looking forward to showing you more of world my boy❤️🌍 #fatherhood #blackdads #youngparent ♬ Love Drive – Sir Bacon