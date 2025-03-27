Several European countries have recently updated their travel warnings for citizens planning to visit the United States. These warnings come in response to a series of incidents where European tourists have been detained at U.S. ports of entry despite possessing what they believed to be valid travel documents.

Stricter Enforcement Of Entry Rules

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office has updated its travel advice. The warning states that “The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.” This warning follows reports of a British tourist’s detention at the U.S.-Canada border.

Germany is also among the first countries to revise its travel advisory. The nation took action after at least three German citizens were denied entry and detained upon arrival in the U.S. In one case, a German tourist was held in a U.S. immigration detention center for 16 days after re-entering the U.S. from Mexico. Another German citizen spent over six weeks in detention.

The German Foreign Office emphasized that having a valid visa or an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) does not guarantee entry into the United States. “The final decision on whether a person can enter the U.S. lies with the US border authorities,” the advisory stated.

European Countries Are Concerned For Transgender And Non-Binary Travelers

Denmark and Finland have issued targeted warnings for transgender individuals planning to travel to the U.S. According to Newsweek, these advisories cite specific risks tied to documentation and identity recognition, particularly in light of recent changes to U.S. passport policies.

The Danish Foreign Ministry explicitly warned that trans or non-binary travelers might face difficulties when entering the United States. “If you have given X as your gender on your passport or if you have changed sex, you are recommended to contact the U.S. embassy before traveling to confirm what rules apply,” the ministry stated.

Finland’s advisory goes further. It warns travelers that they could see their visa or travel request refused if the sex designation on their passport does not match their sex at birth.

Recommendations For Travelers

In light of these developments, international travelers should take extra precautions when planning trips to the United States. Some key recommendations include: