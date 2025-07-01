A father jumped into the ocean to save his 5-year-old daughter after she fell overboard from the Disney Dream cruise ship on Sunday, June 30. The incident occurred as the 4,000-passenger vessel was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a four-day Bahamian cruise. According to witnesses who spoke to CBS News, the young girl accidentally fell from the ship’s fourth deck while her father was taking her picture near a railing. Without hesitation, the father leapt into the ocean after her, a decision that likely saved her life.

For approximately 10 minutes, the heroic dad treaded water while holding his daughter, becoming what passengers described as “tiny dots in the sea” as the massive cruise ship initially continued its forward momentum before the crew could execute emergency protocols. The emergency triggered an immediate response from the Disney crew, who broadcasted a “man overboard” alert throughout the ship.

Fellow Disney Cruise Passengers Praise Father’s Heroism

The Disney Dream’s captain quickly slowed the vessel and executed a turnaround maneuver while crew members launched a rescue boat. Passengers anxiously watched from the decks as the rescue team sped toward the father and daughter. Video footage captured by onlookers shows the emotional moment when the father, still holding his daughter, handed her to rescue personnel before climbing aboard himself. The ship erupted in cheers when both were safely recovered.

“Oh my God, that’s a dad that needs to have a hero. He jumped in to save his child. He’s a hero, he’s a hero, that man is a hero,” exclaimed passenger Tracy Robinson-Hughes, who recorded the rescue on her phone. Another passenger, Eric Pabon, shared similar sentiments: “It took everybody’s breath away, to be honest with you. Very nerve-racking to say the least, but as a father, like I said, I would’ve done the same thing.”

Disney Cruise Line praised its team’s response in an official statement: “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”