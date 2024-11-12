A Disney Cruise Line ship became the hero of the high seas, rescuing four individuals from a sinking catamaran in the Atlantic Ocean. The ordeal began when the U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call from a 50-foot catamaran named Serenity. The Associated Press reports that the vessel was located approximately 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda. It was taking on water and in dire need of assistance. With lives at stake and time of the essence, the Coast Guard quickly began coordinating a rescue effort.

The Disney Treasure Comes To The Rescue

As fate would have it, the closest vessel to the struggling Serenity was none other than the Disney Treasure, a brand-new addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The Treasure hadn’t even embarked on its maiden voyage with passengers yet. En route from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida, it will begin its first passenger voyage on December 21.

After receiving the Coast Guard alert, the Disney Treasure, commanded by Captain Marco Nogara, diverted course. Despite being about 80 miles away from the Serenity, the cruise ship was the best hope for the four individuals aboard the sinking catamaran. As the Disney Treasure approached, the catamaran crew struggled against the rising water. While they managed to slow the flooding with a bilge pump, it was clear that this was only a temporary solution. The situation remained precarious as the minutes ticked by.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Disney Treasure arrived at the scene. Without hesitation, the crew launched a lifeboat and maneuvered it to the stricken catamaran. They successfully evacuated all four passengers from the Serenity, bringing them safely aboard the cruise ship.

Captain Marco Nogara expressed his satisfaction with the rescue operation. He told WKMG, “We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.”