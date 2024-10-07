Cruise ship passengers have hatched a peculiar new tradition, amusing some while annoying others. Forget about shuffleboard and poolside lounging. The latest craze involves hiding rubber ducks in every nook and cranny of these floating resorts.

The origins of this trend can be traced back to a young girl named Abby Davis. Her innocent idea has since blossomed into a full-fledged phenomenon. What started as a playful Easter egg hunt has become a rite of passage for cruise fans. Now, passengers eagerly participate in this aquatic adventure.

The Hunt For Rubber Ducks

Think of strolling along the deck of a luxury liner, only to stumble upon a bright yellow rubber duck peeking out from behind a potted plant or nestled atop a life preserver. These little bath toys have become the unexpected treasures of the high seas. Passengers delight in hiding and seeking these cheerful stowaways.

The Cruising Ducks Facebook group, boasting nearly 300,000 members, serves as a virtual hub for duck enthusiasts. Their mission? “To see how far our Ducks will travel and where their journey might take them,” encouraging participants to document and share their ducky discoveries.

As with any trend, some cruisers have taken their duck-hiding pursuits to extreme lengths. Reports of passengers dedicating entire carry-on bags to their rubber duck collections have surfaced.

A Polarizing Pastime

While many embrace the duck-hunting adventure with open arms, others find themselves in a flap over the practice. Critics argue the trend has gone overboard, with concerns ranging from potential littering to the sheer absurdity of the activity. “I hate to be a killjoy,” one cruiser lamented, according to the New York Post, “but there’s really no reason for it. Just go on the cruise and enjoy what’s already there.”

The response from cruise lines has been as varied as the ducks themselves. Some companies, like Carnival, have embraced the trend, viewing it as a “completely guest-driven” phenomenon that adds an extra layer of fun to the cruising experience, Thrillist reports. However, not all cruise lines are quacking up at the idea.

Disney Cruise Line has taken a firmer stance, implementing a policy prohibiting guests from hiding items, including rubber ducks, in staterooms or public areas on their ships. While passengers are still welcome to bring their feathered friends on board, the days of duck-and-seek on Disney cruises may be numbered.