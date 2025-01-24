Planning a family vacation can be tricky, but a cruise offers the family-friendly options that ensure everyone in your group, from toddlers to grandparents, is provided with all the necessary conveniences in a single place. A study by Cruise Lines International Association illustrates that cruises are becoming one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors. Naturally, family cruises provide an opportunity to get on that trend.

And with so many family-friendly cruise lines offering exciting destinations and activities, it’s important to choose the best cruise for your family’s needs. In this 2025 guide, we’ll highlight top family cruise options, how to plan your trip, and ways to ensure the most fun for everyone on board.

Aparna Johri

Best Family Cruises for 2025

When looking for the best family cruises, it’s important to consider destinations that offer something for all ages, onboard activities that cater to kids and adults alike, and family-friendly accommodations. Here are some top picks for 2025:

Disney Cruise Line

Christian Lambert

Disney has long been known for its kid-friendly adventures, and their cruises are no exception. From meeting beloved characters to age-specific activities like Disney-themed water parks and movie screenings, a Disney Cruise provides an all-inclusive family cruise experience. Disney’s ships even offer specialized children’s clubs, teen zones, and family excursions, making it a top choice for families. Their newest ship, the Disney Treasure, set sail in December 2024.

In fact, the U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 rankings of the best family cruises ranked Disney’s fleet as their number one choice. These rankings judged cruise lines on each line’s individual rating, aggregate traveler ratings left by families with children, and how many of their cruiseline.com ratings are left by families or family travelers.

Families loved the whimsical atmosphere, plentiful amenities, and the well-equipped staterooms. According to the report, though ship sizes vary, each vessel apparently has one crew member for every three passengers. This makes for an attentive staff, ready to cater to the needs of family travelers.

The only downside, as anyone who has ever been to any of their theme parks can attest, is that you can expect to pay a much higher price for that Disney branding than you would for some of the other family cruises on this list.

Royal Caribbean

Isaw Company

For families looking for an active cruise, Royal Caribbean delivers. The cruise ship ranking referenced above granted Royal Caribbean International a 4.17 out of five. It offers itineraries anywhere from two nights to almost a month-long trip sitting at 28 nights.

Known for its outstanding activities for kids—like rock climbing, ice skating, and surfing simulators—Royal Caribbean’s ships have something for every member of the family. With spacious rooms, family suites, and excursions designed for all ages, Royal Caribbean promises both adventure and relaxation. The cruise line’s innovative entertainment options, including Broadway-style shows and interactive experiences, ensure that there’s never a dull moment onboard for both kids and adults.

Parents also love the wide variety of dining options, from buffets to casual eateries. Buffets can be perfect for picky eaters, letting them choose exactly what they want. Royal Caribbean International welcomes so many kids each year that it’s actually not recommended for adult travelers who want a child-free cruise experience.

Carnival Cruise Line

Peter Hansen

Carnival is known for its fun and budget-friendly family cruises. Offering lots of amenities, like kid’s clubs, teen lounges, and family entertainment, Carnival strikes a great balance between affordability and fun.

With family cruises to tropical destinations and ships equipped with water slides, pools, and onboard games, Carnival cruises ensure everyone stays entertained. Additionally, its inclusive atmosphere and casual dining options make it an easy and stress-free choice for families looking to enjoy their vacation.

Reviewers loved the towel animals that the cleaning crews included in the rooms, which brought a touch of fun to each cabin.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Fernando Jorge

Norwegian’s Freestyle Cruising concept means more flexibility for family cruises. With a range of dining options, entertainment, and kid-friendly activities like splash pads and youth programs, Norwegian is a fantastic option for family-friendly trips, and it makes a great first cruise as well.

They also offer multi-generational cruise packages, making it easy to include extended family members in your adventure – no need to leave your aunties and uncles behind if you’re looking to make this a grand family affair. Plus, their ships feature plenty of recreational spaces for both kids and adults, allowing everyone to have their own space to unwind and enjoy.

MSC Cruises

Georgy Trofimov

If you’re seeking an affordable family cruise, MSC offers budget-conscious options without sacrificing quality. Their kids’ programs cater to a wide age range, including kids’ clubs, youth sports tournaments, and educational experiences.

MSC Cruises also features a family-friendly atmosphere, with special family suites and plenty of activities to bond over during your cruise. Their ships provide a great mix of relaxation and adventure, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from interactive play areas to family-friendly dining options.

How to Plan for Your Family Cruise

Planning a successful family cruise starts with a few key steps:

Choose the Right Cruise Line

Select a cruise line that offers activities, amenities, and destinations suited to your family’s needs. Look for ships that offer plenty of activities for kids (Disney, Royal Caribbean), but also ones that allow for some relaxation and entertainment for adults (such as bars and lounges). Whether you’re after a laid-back vacation or an action-packed getaway, there is a cruise with a balance of both.

Book in Advance for Best Deals

Booking your cruise early is one of the best ways to score a deal. Opt for off-peak seasons, such as spring and fall, for the lowest fares. Booking early also ensures you can secure family suites or rooms near one another, which is especially important if traveling with young children or grandparents. Plus, early bookings often come with added perks like onboard credit or discounted excursions, giving you more value for your vacation.

Pack Smart for Family Fun

When packing for a family cruise, be sure to bring all the essentials: sunscreen, swim gear, family-friendly snacks, and age-appropriate entertainment for kids during downtime. Don’t forget to pack extra medications and comfort items for your little ones. It’s also helpful to include a small day bag for excursions, so you’re prepared with water, hats, and other necessities for exploring ports of call.

Research Shore Excursions

Many cruise lines offer family-friendly shore excursions, so research activities in advance. Whether you’re visiting a beach destination or an exciting city, plan family excursions that everyone can enjoy, from scenic hikes to dolphin watching, snorkeling, or exploring local attractions. Consider booking directly through the cruise line for added convenience and guarantees or researching independent operators for unique and personalized experiences.

How to Have Fun on Your Family Cruise

Once on board, make the most of your cruise by taking advantage of the variety of activities available:

Participate in Kids’ Clubs and Programs

Each cruise line offers dedicated spaces for children, where they can meet new friends, engage in arts and crafts, or take part in special themed activities. Make sure to check out your cruise line’s kids’ programs when planning. These programs also give parents some free time to relax or explore adult-only areas while the kids are entertained in a safe and supervised environment.

Enjoy Family Dining and Entertainment

Many cruise ships offer family-friendly dining options that cater to all tastes, including buffets and themed dinners. In addition, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, such as live performances, movie nights, or game shows, available on most cruise lines. Some ships even feature interactive dining experiences or deck parties that the entire family can join. One of the best things about family cruises is the opportunity to make new memories, and things like deck parties and interactive dining can help to make those extra special.

Relax and Recharge

While your kids are having fun in their age-appropriate clubs, take advantage of the opportunity to relax. Many family cruise ships have adult-only spaces like lounges, pools, and spas where parents can unwind. Additionally, some ships offer fitness classes, specialty dining, or serene observation decks perfect for taking in the views while enjoying some well-deserved quiet time.

Create Family Memories with Photos and Activities

Participate in family activities like trivia games, scavenger hunts, and onboard challenges, or take family photos in front of scenic backdrops. These experiences will help create lasting memories and ensure your family has a blast throughout the journey. Consider scheduling a group photo with the ship’s professional photographers or documenting moments with a travel journal to look back on and reflect.