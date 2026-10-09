For the 10th year in a row, voters have crowned Chicago as the “Best Big City in the U.S.”

Nearly 800,000 readers cast their votes in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, naming Chicago the country’s Best Big City. As part of the city’s success story, it is now the first and only destination named Condé Nast Traveler’s “Best Big City in the U.S.” for 10 consecutive years, highlighted in a Choose Chicago press release as a “Perfect 10.”

And for Travel Noire and our readership, our love of Chicago runs deep too. So much so that we named the city the Best Stateside Vacation in the 2025 Travel Noire Awards. For years, our team has highlighted the city’s best, sharing details on where to stay, what to eat, things to do, and top things to see. We’ve also highlighted innumerable Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and gathering spaces where the locals and tourists alike can come together for community, cuisine, and culture.

Chicago boasts distinctive, compelling attributes, from its history and culture to its food, neighborhoods, and architecture. Here’s why being dubbed a top city isn’t just a fad, but a well-deserved, long-standing title.

Black History And Culture

Courtesy of Caroline Theis

Black history and culture are inextricably intertwined in Chicago. A grounded place to experience that is Bronzeville, a long-established Black neighborhood nicknamed the “Black Metropolis.” The area has served as a hub of Black life, where Black-owned businesses, historical figures (Ida B. Wells, Louis Armstrong, Gwendolyn Brooks, etc.), nightlife, and publications have made their mark. Today, the neighborhood remains a historical and cultural hub, home to the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center and the Gallery Guichard. Both are beloved; the former is America’s oldest independent Black history museum. Meanwhile, the latter showcases the works of Black and African artists from around the globe.

In the Jackson Park area of the South Side, the recently opened 19.3-acre Obama Presidential Center campus is another draw. It’s home to a family-friendly museum that documents moments from the Obama administration, along with snapshots of the former president’s and Michelle Obama’s legacies. Locals and visitors can also enjoy the campus’ walking paths, an NBA regulation-size basketball court, a Chicago Public Library branch, a playground, and various outdoor spaces.

Further blending history and culture, the Stony Island Arts Bank (in the South Shore neighborhood) has a collection of Ebony and Jet magazines dating back to the 1940s. Also worth mentioning, the Black Ensemble Theater and the Haitian American Museum of Chicago, both Uptown, add to the city’s rich historical and cultural tapestry.

Music

Chicago is seminal to the development and preservation of jazz and the blues. While the local music scene helps keep those genres alive, you can also learn about them at places like the city’s public libraries, the Jazz Institute of Chicago, and Delmark Records. Keep Black-owned jazz and blues venues on your radar for an evocative musical evening: Buddy Guy’s Legends and the Martini Lounge (both in the South Loop).

Chicago is also the birthplace of house music, born in the 80s from its Black and queer communities. So if you’ll be at the Stony Island Arts Bank, be sure to explore its Frankie Knuckles Collection, featuring the personal vinyls of “The Godfather of House.”

Food

Courtesy of Caroline Theis

Chi-Town’s food scene offers so much more than deep dish pizza, Italian beef sandwiches, and Chicago-style hot dogs. The city is home to an array of cuisines and restaurant types, including Southern, soul food, West African, and Creole dishes across brunch, grab-and-go, and fine-dining establishments. Particularly in the city’s South and West Sides, Black-owned eateries are essential in comprising the city’s overall culinary makeup.

Serving elevated Southern cuisine, James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef Erick Williams’ Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Hyde Park is a must-visit. In business since 2018, patrons love its comforting, flavorful, and hearty portions paired with the restaurant’s 5-star service. Also on Chicago’s South Side, Bronzeville Winery is a community favorite worth adding to any itinerary, from staycations to first-time visits. Co-owned by Eric Williams and Cecilia Cuff, the happy hour hotspot is perfect for catching a vibe, offering wine flights, regular DJ sets, and live music on Wednesday evenings.

In nearby Kenwood, Adama Ba’s Gorée Cuisine is a culinary link to the larger Black/African diaspora. Serving Senegalese and broader West African fare, the casual spot is great for a large lunch of maffe, saka saka, grilled fish, or dibi.

Elsewhere, in West Town, co-owner-Chef Jourdan Higgs’ Provaré offers mouthwatering Italian-Creole fusion. On the Michelin Guide-recognized establishment’s menu is Fried Lobster Bisque Pasta, steak frites, and indulgent Butter Cake.

Architecture And The Lakefront

Photo Credit:

Abel Arciniega :: @tequilagraphics

Lake Michigan, the Chicago River, and the city’s status as an architectural landmark shouldn’t be underrated elements of Chicago’s ‘Best Big City’ reign.

Both locals and travelers enjoy exploring and experiencing The Chi either on foot or by boat. Places to stroll include the Chicago Riverwalk, the Lakefront Trail, or even one of the city’s many free public beaches. Leave time for visits to The Bean in Millennium Park, the Chicago Architecture Center in The Loop, and the Frederick C. Robie House (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright) in Hyde Park for some breathtaking sightseeing.

If you’d rather cruise, add waterfront experiences to your Chicago bucket list, like sunset cruises and architecture-spotting boat tours on the river.

Neighborhoods Worth The Trip

Chicago is a city that Black solo travelers can explore with confidence. This is largely because of neighborhoods like Bronzeville and Hyde Park.

Bronzeville

As emphasized above, Bronzeville has so much to offer. From its deep roots in Black history to its current cultural centers and its contemporary culinary scene. Simply put, it’s a top spot to visit in Chicago’s South Side.

Foodies should hop into Bronzeville Winery for its great pours and weekly music offerings, or Chef Chloe Cloud’s DixiePura Kitchen for global flavors. If you’re an art lover, visit Gallery Guichard and the South Side Community Art Center (once it reopens), or go on the monthly hosted Bronzeville Art District Tour. Otherwise, chill and hang out at Ellis (Samuel) Park, a local favorite.

Hyde Park

Also on the South Side, Hyde Park has something for everyone, whether you’re seeking education on Black history (DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center), upscale Southern dining (Virtue Restaurant & Bar), or stunning lakefront views (Burnham Park Promontory Point). Additionally, the dynamic neighborhood is also home to the Smart Museum of Art and The Silver Room, a Black-owned lifestyle boutique and cultural gathering space.