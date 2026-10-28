Starting this December, Wi-Fi and beverages on Carnival Cruise Line sailings will be subject to dynamic pricing, according to the brand.

To alert its customers, the popular American cruise line announced the rollout in a mid-October press release. Carnival disclosed that the dynamic pricing for beverages and Wi-Fi, beginning December 1, “will vary based on sailing length, itinerary and season.” The cruise line shared the news alongside the announcement of its new “FunPacks.” The latter is a collection of packages that let consumers bundle the amenities they want to experience during their sailing.

Four FunPack tiers can be booked through October 31 for sailings through December 2027. Those package types are Kidstarter, Zero Proof, Social, and Epic. Within the “Social” FunPack, travelers may opt to purchase the CHEERS! Social beverage option, which “includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages plus three alcoholic drinks each day.”

In addition to Wi-Fi and beverages, the FunPacks include add-ons and amenities such as onboard specialty dining, shore excursions, “family-friendly perks,” and discounted photos and spa time. FunPack pricing ranges from $25 to $99 per person per day.

Customers will maintain the ability to choose which individual add-ons or FunPack bundles they want to purchase for their sailing.

Dynamic Pricing In The Travel Industry

Dynamic pricing is when the cost of something isn’t fixed. Instead, it depends on live or seasonal market changes, time of day, inventory levels, demand, supply, and/or what competitors are doing.

Beverage and Wi-Fi costs aren’t the only things that can fluctuate for travelers and tourists. Dynamic pricing is widespread in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries, often influencing how much people ultimately pay for services, goods, and accommodations. Surge pricing for rideshares and a seasonal tourist tax applied when visiting a destination are both examples of dynamic pricing. Higher ticket costs based on the day or time you visit an attraction or theme park are another example. Additionally, hotels and cruise lines that adjust nightly room and cabin rates based on seasonality and availability, as well as airlines that adjust fares based on travel seasons and weather, also use dynamic pricing.