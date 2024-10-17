In October, many new movies landing on streaming services focus on the biggest holiday of the month – Halloween! As fun, festive and scary as it can be to revisit classics like The Shining and Halloweentown, cinema lovers also look out for comedies, dramas and action-packed films worth watching. On Amazon Prime Video, Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin star in Brothers, a highly anticipated project directed by Max Barbaow that’s sure to keep you laughing this weekend. “Two criminal twin brothers, one trying to reform, embark on a dangerous heist road trip. Facing legal troubles, gunfights and family drama, they must reconcile their differences before their mission leads to self-destruction,” the official synopsis reads.

Where Was ‘Brothers’ Filmed?

Principal photography for Brothers took place from September 2021 to November of that year in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Other movies to set up production in the area include Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Nice Guys and Logan Lucky. According to The Cinemaholic, the cast and crew signed NDAs that helped prevent any behind-the-scenes footage or filming locations from leaking too far ahead of the release date.

Nevertheless, stories about antics that took place on-set have still gotten out – even from Barbaow. “In between setups, Josh somehow commandeered a techno crane and chased Peter around with it, wearing a pink wig, voguing for the camera,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Glenn (Close) was so surprising in terms of how willing she was to try things, make a fool of herself, and go there. I think she mooned all of us at a certain point. It was remarkable.”

Atlanta, Georgia

(Lance Asper/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Georgia’s rural and city views served as many of the Brothers filming locations, including when we first meet the Munger siblings in a hotel, and when they hit the town for a night of fun karaoke shenanigans.

Best Time to Visit: To avoid overwhelming heat and crowds, plan a trip to Atlanta in the spring, from March to May.

Transportation Options: If you want to see the state like Jady and Moke do on-screen, we suggest renting a car and planning a road trip. In the city, MARTA, streetcars, shuttles and taxis are all available to bring you from Point A to B safely.

From 5-star restaurants and wild nightlife in Atlanta are just a small part of the city’s appeal. It’s a popular destination for concerts, movie crews and vacations, so you never know what celebrities you might spot working on their latest project or turning up downtown. When the Brothers crew were filming there, they got to have at least a bit of fun on-set, showing off their vocal prowess on karaoke night when their characters weren’t arguing or evading police.

Things to Do: Check out other popular filming locations in ATL on tours dedicated to Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and more.

Where to Eat: Some of the city’s best restaurants include Nikolai’s Roof (French/American), Bone’s Restaurant (Steakhouse) and Aviva by Kameel (Lebanese/Mediterranean).

Where to Stay: The Darwin Hotel boasts great prices and a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor. The Candler Hotel Atlanta is another highly-reviewed option!