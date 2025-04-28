Tillman Robinson, a seasoned flight attendant with a 25-year tenure at American Airlines, found himself at the center of controversy in 2023. This happened following a mid-flight altercation that led to his termination. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, 2023, during a flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas. According to Robinson, the trouble began shortly after takeoff when he noticed a passenger behaving erratically.

Per Atlanta Black Star, the man, a 25-year-old white male, consumed a small bottle of rum and displayed aggressive behavior toward the crew. Upon landing, the situation escalated when the passenger confronted Robinson, resulting in a physical altercation. Robinson stated that he attempted to de-escalate the situation but was forced to defend himself when cornered. The confrontation spilled onto the jet bridge, where other passengers intervened. The assailant was subsequently arrested at baggage claim. ​

What Happened After The Incident?

Despite being the victim of the assault, Robinson faced immediate repercussions. American Airlines suspended him the following day. Robinson also underwent multiple suspensions over the next nine months before being terminated in October 2024. American Airlines stated that Robinson’s actions were “inconsistent with our expectations and defined policies.” The passenger, on the other hand, was convicted of assault. However, he had his record expunged after completing an anger management program.​

Robinson’s union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), has been criticized for its handling of the case. While the union acknowledged that the case is “currently moving through the grievance process,” many feel that more robust support was warranted. Robinson himself expressed concerns that his size and race may have influenced the outcome, stating that he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” in the situation. ​

The termination has had a significant impact on Robinson’s life. Previously earning approximately $80,000 annually as a flight attendant, he now works part-time as a security guard at youth football games. A GoFundMe campaign organized by colleagues has raised over $17,000. The money is to assist with his expenses and support his elderly parents, both of whom have serious health conditions.