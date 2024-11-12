A chartered flight carrying the Auburn University men’s basketball team had to make an unscheduled return to its departure point following a physical altercation between two players. The incident on Friday, November 8, 2024, disrupted the team’s travel plans for a highly anticipated game.

Meregrass Flight 681 took off from Auburn University Regional Airport at 2:40 p.m., destined for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas. The Tigers were en route to face the University of Houston Cougars in a game scheduled for Saturday night. However, the journey was cut short when a disturbance erupted onboard less than an hour into the flight.

According to audio obtained by CBS News, the pilot reported to air traffic controllers that two players “got into a physical altercation” and that “clothes were ripped.” The severity of the situation prompted the flight crew to make the decision to turn the aircraft around. The plane returned to Auburn University Regional Airport at approximately 3:30 p.m., never leaving Alabama airspace.

The Basketball Players Involved In The Altercation

Team sources identified the players in the altercation as freshman Jahki Howard and senior Ja’Heim Hudson. The incident led to immediate consequences: officials barred both players from a second flight that left Friday night. As a result, Howard and Hudson will miss the upcoming game against the Houston Cougars.

This absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s performance, even though neither player is a starter. Howard and Hudson had participated in the Tigers’ season opener against the University of Vermont’s Catamounts just days before the incident.

As of now, Auburn University has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. The silence from the institution has left many questions unanswered about the circumstances that led to the altercation and the potential disciplinary actions that may follow.