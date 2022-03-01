Man Arrested For Urinating In Southwest's Plane Cabin And Fighting Two Flight Attendants

The increase of incidents related to unruly passengers on planes has reached another level last week during Southwest Airlines flight 474 between Dallas and Burbank, as it was forced to divert to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Samson Hardridge, 33, is charged in federal court with interference with flight crew members and attendants in the Feb. 18 incident. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hardrige, who allegedly exposed himself, was caught urinating in the Southwest’s plane cabin and tried to fight two flight attendants, got a first-class ticket to jail when the plane was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The incident happened after the flight took off. While in flight, Hardrige left his seat to use the lavatory at the back of the plane. A Flight Attendant came and asked the passenger to stand on the carpet in the aisle since the galley was too small. Then, the unruly situation on the plane began. Hardridge had his hand in his pants and asked the Flight Attendant if they wanted to see his penis. After asking the passenger again to remain on the carpet area of the aircraft aisle. Ignoring the flight attendant’s orders, Hardridge proceeded to the galley door of the aircraft and began urinating in the corner of the aircraft. Another flight attendant came, saying that he could not urinate there, and then the passenger became ‘very’ hostile, yelling and threatening two flight attendants, calling them “dumb bitches.”

After urinating in the Southwest’s plane cabin, Hardridge was asked by the flight attendant to clean up his urine and, as he continued to yell, told him to go back to his seat. The flight attendants “feared for their safety and that of the flight” due to Hardridge’s unpredictable behavior and alerted the pilot, who landed the plane in Albuquerque.

“Out of concern for their safety as well as that of the other passengers,” one of the flight attendants told the pilot what was happening, and the flight was diverted into Albuquerque.

Hardridge remained in custody, pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25.

If convicted, Hardridge faces up to 20 years in prison.