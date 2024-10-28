The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has imposed a staggering $50 million fine on American Airlines for multiple severe breaches of laws protecting passengers with disabilities. This penalty, announced on October 23, 2024, marks a shift in the DOT’s approach to enforcing disability regulations in air travel.

The DOT’s investigation, spanning from 2019 to 2023, uncovered a disturbing pattern of mistreatment towards passengers with disabilities. American Airlines was found to have provided unsafe and undignified physical assistance. This resulted in injuries in some cases. The airline repeatedly failed to offer prompt wheelchair assistance. The investigation also noted the mishandling of thousands of wheelchairs, often damaging or delaying their return to passengers.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg didn’t mince words. He stated, “The era of tolerating poor treatment of airline passengers with disabilities is over.” He stressed that this penalty sets a new accountability standard to change industry behavior and prevent future abuses.

What This Fine Means For American Airlines

The $50 million penalty is to ensure both punishment and improvement. American Airlines must pay $25 million directly to the U.S. Treasury. The remaining $25 million is earmarked for investments in equipment and systems to reduce wheelchair damage and delays. Furthermore, it will improve the coordination of wheelchair handling at major airports and compensate affected passengers during the investigation period.

This fine dwarfs previous penalties for similar violations, being 25 times larger than any prior DOT penalty against an airline for disability regulation infractions. It represents about 6% of American Airlines’ net profits from the previous year. While American Airlines bore the brunt of this investigation, Secretary Buttigieg hinted they might not be alone in their transgressions. He revealed ongoing investigations into similar violations at other U.S. airlines. This suggests a broader industry problem in accommodating passengers with disabilities.

The DOT’s action signals a new era of stringent enforcement. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the department has tripled the total penalties issued against airlines for consumer protection and civil rights violations compared to the previous 24 years combined.

The Reaction Of American Airlines

In response to the fine, American Airlines acknowledged the settlement and outlined steps to improve their service for passengers with disabilities. The airline announced that it has invested over $175 million in 2024 alone to enhance services, infrastructure, training, and technology for travelers with wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

Julie Rath, American’s senior vice president of airport operations, reservations, and service recovery, emphasized the airline’s commitment to serving passengers with disabilities and detailed specific improvements, including deploying powered wheelchair movers and lifts at airports.