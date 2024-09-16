In addition to the unique struggles that came after the COVID-19 pandemic and global IT outage, airlines have had to navigate other complicated situations. Some airlines have been in drawn-out negotiations with their employees for better pay and work conditions. American Airlines flight attendants are a recent case that has had a positive result. New contracts have been ratified with the popular airline, which has set a new precedent for employees and travelers. Here is what we know about the contracts and how the situation may impact travelers.

More on American Airlines Flight Attendants

Aleksei Zaitcev/Unsplash

American Airlines flight attendants have reached a major milestone. As the company’s CEO states, ”It’s an exciting day for America’s nearly 28,000 flight attendants and our entire airline.”

The flight attendants at American Airlines have been negotiating new contracts since 2019. These negotiations between the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and American Airlines were postponed for a few reasons over the years. At first, the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant reason for the elongated process. After the brunt of the pandemic, the negotiations began again in August 2021, The Dallas Morning News reports. This new contract will provide immediate wage increases and pay for the time flight attendants spent negotiating it.

The new contract adds $4.2 billion to their current contract and offers immediate pay increases. It is a five-year contract with a much sought-after perk. While pay was a big concern for flight attendants, the type of compensation matters too. Most flight attendants do not get paid for boarding labor for flights. Despite this norm, the new contract for American Airlines flight attendants includes a “sit rig.” This is compensation for the role responsibilities between flights and pay for boarding. There are even improvements to work rules, scheduling, and rescheduling in the new contract.

What This Might Mean For Travelers

The updates in the new contract will likely mark a new era for the travel industry. Since the newly negotiated contract terms have stepped up the standards for flight attendants, the airline crew will likely be more satisfied. Travelers may even receive better service since flight attendants will be content with the higher pay and better working conditions. It also makes the idea of travel a bit more worry-free now that the potential for strikes is less likely to occur. This is a relief in an age and industry where strikes, lawsuits, and more have become common.