Earlier this month, American Airlines, the largest carrier in the United States, announced that its AAdvantage members will be able to pay for its airfare using a mix of cash and miles.

The move makes way for American’s loyalty members to save cash on their flight bookings, depending on where they’re headed and how many miles they have. To book a flight with a mix of cash and miles, an AAdvantage member will need to log in to their account on American’s website or app. Then, at checkout, the member will be able to see their cash and miles payment options and choose the combination that works best for them and their wallet. All they’ll need to do at that point is enter their payment information (so the cash portion can be cleared) and complete the transaction to receive their booking details.

“At American, we’re continually evolving the AAdvantage program to deliver more choice and flexibility for our members,” said Scott Long, American’s senior vice president of AAdvantage, in an October 2 press release. “The introduction of cash and miles is another step in our ongoing effort to provide AAdvantage members with more personalized ways to engage with the program and get more value from their membership.”

What Airlines Let You Mix Cash And Miles (Or Points)?

American says its AAdvantage members will be able to book with combined cash and miles “in the coming weeks.”

Many airlines currently let their loyalty members combine cash and miles to pay for flights. Money-savvy travelers who want to pay for their tickets using cash and points can do so with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and many other major carriers. However, the exact parameters vary, including how each program works and which fares qualify.

That said, if you’re loyal to a particular airline and want to pay for your next flight with both cash and miles, it’s worth checking whether the carrier has an existing program. Additionally, read the fine print to determine whether your itinerary qualifies.