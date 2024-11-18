In a recent Reddit post, a woman shared a sticky situation that forced her to choose between attending her best friend’s wedding or going on a pre-booked vacation with her husband.

The 25-year-old Redditor explained things in a now-deleted upload. She said her childhood friend anticipates tying the knot in December or January but hasn’t settled on an official date. The Redditor, the wedding’s maid of honor, booked an estimated $7,000 three-week long birthday trip for her husband, including pricey non-refundable plane tickets.

The woman explained that the bride, 26, now wants to have her intimately sized January wedding over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. The Redditor explained that her bestie is upset and thinks she should cancel her vacation. Notably, the bride allegedly expressed a desire for her nuptials during the holiday weekend but still didn’t provide a solid confirmation for the celebration’s date.

“She did so much for my wedding. But on the other hand, it’s not a small financial hit,” the Redditor said of her friend and the vacation.

“And the wedding date is still technically not confirmed,” she added.

How Did Online Users Respond To The Woman’s Post About The Vacation And Her Best Friend’s Wedding?

The woman posted her story in the “Am I the A**hole” thread, where other Redditors weigh in on whether someone is in the wrong. Ultimately, she was ruled “not the a**hole” for planning to go on the trip.

Several commenters understood the woman’s point of view, noting that forgoing the vacation wouldn’t make financial sense. However, many others felt the 25-year-old was in the wrong. Some believed her original post was misleading, and additional details she shared in a comment on the thread changed their opinions.

People argued that the woman was the maid of honor and was told to keep December and January open for the wedding. Considering those aspects of the story, they think the Redditor should have at least told her best friend about her plans for a three-week trip during that timeframe before booking anything, especially non-refundable airfare.

“YTA (you’re the a**hole) for booking a trip you can’t get out of when she asked to you to keep dates open in December and January,” one person wrote. “MLK weekend is probably the best weekend for a wedding during that time period. Booking a trip during this time was really dumb if you care about your friend and (are) willing to honor your commitment to being her maid of honor.”