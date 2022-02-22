Top Mistakes To Avoid When Booking Accommodations For Your Next Trip

This one many can relate to. Being able to enjoy flexibility when on vacation is a huge must. Imagine arriving at an accommodation you’ve booked and absolutely hating it. Committing to a space that isn’t what you expected doesn’t make sense and there are some things that pictures can’t capture, like the smell of mold or a very sketchy, long walk to the main center. Enter, refundable room check.

When booking accommodation, always be sure that there is an option to cancel without having to pay for what would’ve been an entire stay. If there is no option for a refund, that is enough of a red flag.