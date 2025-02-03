Showtime subscribers may already be familiar with Yellowjackets, which offers thrills, chills and even a few cannibalism-inspired kills. The series, which is gearing up for its third season to kick off on Valentine’s Day, follows a group of girls who have to fight for survival after their flight goes down in the thick wilderness of Southwestern Canada. Those who have tuned in may not find themselves lovingly fantasizing about following in the core characters’ footsteps, though the show does offer some truly incredible views. Fans of the great outdoors who wish to go camping where the Yellowjackets are stranded may have already learned that the series is shot almost entirely in and around Vancouver, British Columbia.

Even if you’re not interested in traveling out into grizzly bear country, you may find that Vancouver is a bustling city well worth your exploration, making it a great area to visit on a solo trip, group outing, or family vacation. To give you a full scope of what the area has to offer, we’ll run through a few key Yellowjackets shooting locations and outline a few of the must-see tourist attractions in the surrounding area. We’ll also offer some insight into the best restaurants, hotel stays and tours in the vicinity. Before you know it, you could be walking in the same footsteps as Shauna Shipman and her classmates – only much more prepared to have a relaxing retreat.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Key Scenes: The narrative of Yellowjackets is split between flashbacks to the 1996 crash site, where the teenage girls fight for survival and the modern lives of the few survivors. Needless to say, the throwback scenes generally take place deep within the wooded forests of Vancouver, while the adult women navigate their trauma from the comfort of the city. Some interior shots for Yellowjackets were completed on soundstages in Los Angeles, but nearly all outdoor scenes were shot on location in Vancouver. That even includes scenes that are masked to look like Seattle, Washington and other surrounding PNW locales.

Best Time To Visit: Like most Canadian cities, Vancouver is best experienced in the summer, when the biting cold temperatures let up and allow outdoor activities to flourish. Those who have never ventured this far up North should be sure to book their first visit in July or August, while those who don’t mind the rain and wind can feel free to check out the area year-round.

Transportation Options: Obviously, there’s not much in the way of transportation through the thick forests, but those seeking to remain in the city should have little difficulty getting around. The grid-style street layout makes Vancouver perfect for walking or biking; buses, cabs and skytrains are available at most major intersections. Those with specialized travel needs can always rely on rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, or even rent a car if you’re looking to explore outside of the city.

Despite Yellowjackets‘ major popularity, there don’t seem to be any officially sanctioned production tours for the show at this time. This makes plenty of sense, as most viewers probably don’t want to experience the grueling Lord of the Flies-style hardships that the girls face on-screen. Despite this fact, you can still travel through British Columbia to get a sense for the world of the show and take yourself on a self-guided tour of a few major shoot locations. Whether you’re a Yellowjackets super fan or not, you can still find plenty of exciting tours through the city, including those that cover the Capilano Suspension Bridge, the Vancouver Lookout, Butchart Gardens and more. There’s even a horse-drawn carriage tour through the city for those looking to get a historical perspective on our Northern neighbor.

Things To Do: Once you’re done exploring the city on foot, horseback, helicopter or other exciting means of transport, you’ll find yourself inundated with excellent culinary experiences, historical sites and day trips to explore. Be sure to make the most of your time in Vancouver by building an itinerary that suits your specific interests. Nature lovers can take to camping in the nearby provincial parks and national parks, while animal lovers can enjoy visiting the Vancouver Aquarium or the whale-watching adventure. Other must-see attractions of the greater Vancouver area include the vibrant public market at Granville Island, the traditional and contemporary installations at the Museum of Anthropology and the always gorgeous VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Where To Eat: Unlike the Yellowjackets crew, you’ll find plenty of accessible eateries all over the city, meaning you won’t have to rely on having your friends for dinner. Some of the more tourist-friendly restaurants in the city include the scenic Parker Rooftop, where you can watch the sunset as you eat, the Alouette Bistro and the Sandbar Seafood Restaurant, which offers fresh-caught seafood straight from the waters of the neighboring Pacific. If you don’t mind splurging for a truly exceptional meal, see if you can score a reservation at some of Vancouver’s Michelin star-rated stops, such as Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie or Osteria Savio Volpe.

Where To Stay: Vancouver may not be known for affordable hotel stays, but even if it costs an arm and a leg, it beats sleeping under the cover of a makeshift shelter made from your plane’s wreckage like the Yellowjackets. Some of the city’s finest stays can be found at the Exchange Hotel Vancouver, the YWCA Hotel and the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. Those trying to save on hotel accommodations can reduce spending by booking at a chain such as the Hyatt, Sheraton or the Hampton Inn and Suites. Likewise, it’s always worth checking outlets such as Airbnb for affordable stays before locking in your rate. Any way you slice it, Vancouver is a beautiful place for those looking to escape from their daily routine. Just be sure to keep a GPS tracker on you if you venture into the woods, and as always – don’t lose your head.