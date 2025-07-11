CLEAR, the secure identity platform best known for helping travelers skip airport security lines, has officially launched an exclusive new premium offering called CLEAR Concierge. This service will transform the airport experience by providing dedicated personal assistance for CLEAR+ members at 15 major airports across the United States.

The company introduced two service tiers: Concierge Express ($99), which offers curbside pickup and fast-track CLEAR+ lane access with a dedicated ambassador; and Concierge Gate Service ($179), which includes assistance with check-in, baggage handling, airport navigation, and direct escort to the gate. This expansion represents CLEAR’s strategic response to increasing airport congestion, with projections suggesting U.S. airports will handle an additional one million travelers daily by 2030.

“Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”

How CLEAR Concierge Works

The new concierge service operates through a straightforward booking system. CLEAR+ members simply log into their accounts on the CLEAR website, select their airport, flight date, and preferred service tier. Once booked, a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador meets the traveler curbside to begin the expedited airport journey.

The CLEAR Concierge has initially launched at 15 airports within the CLEAR network, including Denver International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and multiple airports in Washington, D.C. The service is expected to expand soon to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports.

The premium concierge service is exclusively available to CLEAR+ members, who already pay $209 annually for expedited security screening. While the concierge service requires an additional per-use fee, CLEAR maintains its family-friendly approach by allowing children under 17 to accompany paying adult members at no extra charge. This feature makes the service particularly appealing for families traveling with younger children who might otherwise struggle with airport navigation and security procedures.