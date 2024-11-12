CLEAR Plus has rolled out a new travel perk for those willing to pay for a more luxe airport experience. The Ambassador Assist service assigns a helpful guide to a CLEAR Plus traveler to help them navigate the airport more easily. The two options available through the service are Curb-to-CLEAR or Curb-to-Gate.

With Curb-to-CLEAR, the guide will meet the traveler curbside or at an agreed-upon location. Then, the assistant will handle the jet-setter’s luggage, help them check any bags, and lead them through airport security via an expedited fast lane. The more expensive Curb-to-Gate service will enjoy the same services along with an escort to their gate.

Regarding the benefits of having an assistant after airport security, CLEAR says, “Our Ambassadors are here to ensure your travel experience is seamless and stress-free. With Ambassador Assist, our team can help you with your carry-on luggage and bring you to your gate, lounge (if you have access), or a restaurant. Ambassadors can also help you find concessions or restrooms and wait for you for quick stops.”

Prices for the service range from $49 to $149. The CLEAR Plus membership, which is separate, is $199 annually.

What Else Is There To Know About CLEAR Plus’ Ambassador Assist Service?

The travel perk is exclusively available to CLEAR Plus members regardless of what airline they’re traveling with. It must be booked at least 10 hours before the member needs assistance. If you need to cancel and would like a refund, you must scrap your booking 12 hours in advance.

The Ambassador Assist service is currently available at Denver International Airport (DEN), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Orlando International Airport (MCO). According to CLEAR’s website, travel ambassadors are not authorized to accompany minors, accept tips, or watch children or pets.