The action-comedy film “Heads of State” made its debut on July 2, 2025, streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the movie stars Idris Elba as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke and John Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer. The project’s popularity has been fueled by not only its explosive plot, but also its striking, cinematic backdrops that raise the stakes. As Derringer and Clarke navigate global tensions and double crosses, the filming locations themselves become an unsung hero.

“Heads of State” was filmed across various international locations, including London, Liverpool, Trieste, Belgrade and Nice. These diverse settings contribute to the film’s global ambiance and high-stakes atmosphere, as reported by 4Filming. If you’re a fan of the new movie or simply planning a trip to any of these areas soon, read on for all you need to know about making the most of your time in and around the various “Heads of State” filming locations.

Where Was ‘Heads Of State’ Filmed?

The movie “Heads of State” was filmed on site at some locations. But some studio work was needed as well. Some global production studios played a part in filming to bring the action-packed scenes to life. One of the most significant indoor locations that contributed to the movie was in the United Kingdom. The Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, is where the plane crash scene was captured, according to Time Out. The production team built a big replica of Air Force One to make the high-energy scene as dramatic as possible. The plane’s crash landing in Eastern Europe (Belarus) was also depicted here.

Another studio filming location that set the scene was the historic Victorine Studios (aka Studios de la Victorine) in Nice, France. As Sportskeeda reports, the stunt-heavy interior scenes were shot there. The interiors of the last car chase of the film were also captured in the Nice studio.

Sospel, France

Key Scenes: Per Time Out, production couldn’t actually film in Spain, so to capture the Tomatino Festival, this small village was transformed. Production converted Sospel into a Spanish square so that the opening sequence of the film in the festival area could be as realistic as possible.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Sospel, France, is typically spring or fall. Between April and May or September and October are considered ideal.

Transportation Options: There are many different types of transportation to Sospel, France. The most popular ways are the train, bus, taxi or ride-share services. It is important to consider that it is a small town, so there are fewer options and availability than there would be for a bigger tourist destination.

The exciting Tomatino Festival scene in which tomatoes are being thrown left and right was actually captured in southern France, not Spain. This festival is the world’s biggest food fight and has been held (since 1945) in Buñol, Spain. So, travelers interested in the fun (without the arms dealers and guns) will need to visit the actual place where this event is held. Alternatively, Sospel has some fun things to do as well. It is beloved for its proximity to the Italian border, mountainous views and cozy charm.

Things to Do: Le Pont Vieux is a historic bridge with breathtaking views and an interesting cultural background. For more enriching cultural activities, visit the Sospel Cathedral, which is known for its intricate architecture.

Where to Eat: Sousper is a highly rated Italian and French restaurant in Sospel. The Bar Brasserie le Central is another option for travelers on a budget.

Where to Stay: Les Iris is a good value guest house in Sospel, but the Domaine du Parais is an even more economical option. Both of these options have incredible ambiance and views.

Liverpool, England

Key Scenes: Chase scenes were captured along the streets of Liverpool, per Sportskeeda. Some buildings in the area may be recognizable to viewers since many of them made a cameo, however short their feature may be.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Liverpool, England, is during the summer, from June to August. It is important to note that air conditioning is not standard in England (yes, even in summer).

Transportation Options: Liverpool offers a wide variety of ways to get around. Some of the most popular ways are by bus, train, ferry or even cycling.

Liverpool’s overall ambiance was captured for “Heads of State,” but some particular buildings were involved. The St. George’s Hall and the surrounding streets are noticeable during chase scenes. The Port of Liverpool Building also made a cameo as the site for a NATO summit. Overall, though, Liverpool is where large-scale meetings happened for the characters in the film.

Things to Do: The Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and The Beatles Story Museum, Liverpool are two popular things to do while visiting. These two popular attractions allow visitors to explore the local culture and take in the beautiful scenery.

Where to Eat: The Cowshed Liverpool is an upscale steakhouse dining experience, while Shiraz Palace is a very affordable, casual Mediterranean restaurant. Either of these eateries is a great option for travelers to grab a bite at.

Where to Stay: The Sefton Park Hotel is relatively affordable in Liverpool. Alternatively, the Hard Days Night Hotel is central and higher priced.

Belgrade, Serbia

Key Scenes: Urban and rural areas of Belgrade were used as a filming location to portray Belarus, where much of the film is set, as Sportskeeda reports. Serbia was selected because it could pass as Eastern Europe more easily than other destinations.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Belgrade, Serbia, is in the spring or fall. For fans of the movie looking to visit, this ideal time would be between April and May or September and October.

Transportation Options: Belgrade has a pretty reliable transportation system. Some of the most common ways to get around include the bus, tram, trolley-buses or ride share services.

One of the most memorable scenes for “Heads of State” captured in Belgrade is the farmyard fight scene. This part of the film is when Derringer and Clarke try to hotwire a car to get to a safe house. But in a hilarious altercation, a group of local farmers spot them and a fight emerges. So, Serbia’s countryside served a big purpose for the plotline. However, the industrial areas of Belgrade were also sites for hideout scenes or shootouts.

Things to Do: The Belgrade Fortress and Nikola Tesla Museum are two of the most popular attractions in the central area of Belgrade.

Where to Eat: The Toro Latin Gastro Bar is a Latin American eatery with higher-end prices, while the Buena Vida Beograd is a slightly more affordable Mexican restaurant.

Where to Stay: The Belgrade City Hotel or Boutique Hotel Museum are two popular options with relatively affordable price tags.

Trieste, Italy

Key Scenes: According to Sportskeeda, Trieste is where many of the biggest action scenes were captured. High-speed car chases and other intense stunts were also filmed there.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Trieste is during the middle of spring or early fall. Travelers can plan a visit from May or September to October for the most pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: There are many ways to get around Trieste, including the bus, tram, ferry, taxi, or ride-share services. Buses are the most popular and affordable option for travelers.

Some high-speed car chases were captured in Trieste, which makes this destination the “Heads of State” center for action. Viewers may notice that the Piazza Unita d’Italia, which has the Porte of Trieste, was included in filming. The waterfront played a big role in creating the big car chase at the film’s end, where the lead protagonists speed around in a presidential SUV. The narrow streets of Trieste made for more high-stakes and enticing action scenes.

Things to Do: The Piazza Unita d’Italia is one of the main attractions of this area, but there are other things worth seeing. Travelers can also check out things like the Miramare Castle, which offers great views of the Gulf of Trieste.

Where to Eat: The Osteria Marise is a relaxed eatery near the water. Alternatively, travelers can also check out the Trattoria Nerodiseppia, which is an affordable seafood and pasta restaurant.

Where to Stay: Hotello and DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste are two highly rated accommodations with a slightly different price range for a stay.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the plot of “Heads of State”?

“Heads of State” is about a UK Prime Minister (Elba) and US President (Cena) who become targets and have to rely on each other for survival, per IMDb. With a foreign power plotting to destroy NATO, they must put their differences aside in this action-packed political thriller.

What is Idris Elba’s biggest role?

One of Idris Elba’s biggest roles to this day is his role as Stringer Bell in the HBO series “The Wire,” which aired in 2002.