The 2020 psychological thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe as a dangerously unstable man who snaps after a road rage incident, captivated audiences with its intense action scenes and gripping chase sequences. The movie follows Rachel (Caren Pistorius), a single mother, who honks at Crowe’s character during a traffic encounter. This small action triggers a violent and terrifying pursuit, as Crowe’s character goes on a rampage, relentlessly targeting Rachel and everyone close to her. If you’ve ever wondered where this high-octane movie was filmed, you’re in the right place.

Where Was ‘Unhinged’ Filmed?

Louisiana is a popular filming destination for many productions due to its diverse landscapes and urban environments, as well as favorable tax incentives for filmmakers. For Unhinged, New Orleans provided the perfect mix of sprawling highways, busy streets and suburban areas. Its unique architecture and the gritty ambiance of certain parts of the city also lent themselves well to the dark, unpredictable nature of the movie. Moreover, the road sequences in Unhinged needed vast stretches of highways, and Louisiana’s expansive network of roads offered plenty of options.

New Orleans, Louisiana

(Mitch Hodiono/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Interstate 610, for example, was utilized for some of the high-speed car chase scenes. This road’s long stretches and multiple lanes allow for a sense of danger and unpredictability as Russell Crowe’s character terrorizes the protagonist. The Crescent City Connection bridge, a New Orleans landmark, was used to film a chase scene in the HOV lane.

Best Time to Visit: If you’ve never celebrated Mardi Gras, you’ll want to visit New Orleans between January and March for the full festive experience.

Transportation Options: For an authentic Unhinged experience in NOLA (minus the rampage, hopefully), drive into the city or rent a car to cruise around – just be wary of honking at the wrong person!

Unhinged was primarily filmed in and around New Orleans, Louisiana. The choice of location was ideal for capturing the urban landscapes and open road sequences crucial to the movie’s plot. The filmmakers made great use of roadways and surrounding areas to showcase the atmosphere of a bustling city, where the characters’ fateful encounters occur. In addition to the highways, residential neighborhoods in New Orleans were used to film various sequences. Kyle Flynn (Gabriel Bateman) attends Wesley Oaks Elementary School in the film, which used Ursuline Academy in New Orleans as a film location. As the oldest all-girls and Catholic school in the USA, it was one of the first to offer lessons to female African-American slaves.

Things to Do: While you’re here, don’t miss landmarks like the French Quarter and Bourbon Street for a taste of the city’s vibrant culture. Explore Jackson Square, where you can take in the historic atmosphere and admire the nearby St. Louis Cathedral.

Where to Eat: Experience the culinary wonders of New Orleans by visiting iconic spots like Café du Monde for beignets or enjoy a meal at one of the many Cajun and Creole restaurants. The local food scene is bursting with flavor, much like the intensity found in Unhinged.

Where to Stay: Consider staying in the Garden District, known for its beautiful historic homes and proximity to some of the city’s best attractions. The French Quarter is another popular choice, for a mix of historic charm and lively nightlife.