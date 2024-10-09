Fans of “Poltergeist” are ecstatic to hear that the film’s famous mansion will soon be available for rent on Airbnb. For an unforgettable experience, the house will bring back the chills of the 1982 ghostly thriller. It’s not surprising that paranormal enthusiasts are abuzz over the recent sale of this infamous estate in picturesque Simi Valley, California.

The property was the primary filming location for Tobe Hooper’s beloved horror classic. It was sold for a spine-tingling $1.28 million. The new owner, an investor from Los Gatos, California, has ambitious plans for the home. They intend to transform the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home into a vacation rental that will take guests into the world of “Poltergeist.”

The Poltergeist Home

Built in 1979, the house at 4267 Roxbury Street has been a source of fascination for movie buffs for decades. Now, for the first time in 45 years, it will open its doors to brave souls. The investor intends to decorate the interior to mirror the film’s set. The home will offer visitors an immersive experience that captures the essence of late 1970s and early 1980s suburban America – with a scary twist.

While the exact details of the Airbnb experience are yet to be revealed, fans can expect to encounter familiar elements from the movie. Perhaps guests will find themselves watching static on a vintage television set. Or they will nervously eye the closet for any signs of paranormal activity. A standout feature of the home is the backyard. It has an impressive 16,000 square feet of land and a large in-ground pool and jacuzzi. This amenity is perfect for those who prefer their scares with some relaxation.

The “Poltergeist” house joins a growing trend of movie-themed vacation rentals catering to film enthusiasts. From the “Barbie” Dreamhouse to the magical world of Harry Potter, these experiential stays offer fans a chance to step into their favorite fictional universes.