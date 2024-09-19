Fans of the popular supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries” will be ecstatic to hear that Caroline Forbes’s iconic home is now available for short-term rentals on Airbnb. This opportunity allows devotees to immerse themselves in the world of Mystic Falls just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary.

“The Vampire Diaries” premiered on September 10, 2009, and captivated audiences for eight seasons with its romance, supernatural intrigue, and small-town charm. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, the series follows the lives of Elena Gilbert, the vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, and a cast of beloved characters, including Caroline Forbes.

Welcome To Mystic Falls In Covington, Georgia

Located in the heart of Covington, Georgia – the real-life setting for Mystic Falls – Caroline’s house offers fans a chance to step directly into the world of their favorite show. The 130-year-old home features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Guests can enjoy the spacious backyard with a deck, relax on the cozy front porch swing, or soak in the primary bathroom’s tub. For those seeking an extra touch of authenticity, the host offers themed additions like “complimentary blood bags” (filled with juice) and the option for a private tour with “vampire stalkers.”

“As the TV series celebrates the 15th anniversary of its debut on September 10, this one-of-a-kind listing offers a perfect cure for fans’ nostalgia,” Airbnb stated. “It’s only minutes away from the clocktower and infamous Mystic Grill – allowing them to step into the world of their favorite supernatural drama (blood bags not included).”

The Price Caroline Forbes’ Immortal Abode

While the cost varies depending on the time of year, the average nightly rate for this vampire-approved abode is around $400. Fans should note that the property’s popularity means curious onlookers may pass by to snap photos throughout the day. The Airbnb listing encourages guests to explore beyond the house itself.

“You won’t be disappointed in the Hollywood of the South that is one of the best small towns you’ll ever visit. Enjoy your adventure to this epic & historic area in our home away from home,” the description reads. Visitors can take a short walk to the town square, where they’ll find the iconic clock tower and the real-life Mystic Grill restaurant. This allows for a full immersion into the ‘Vampire Diaries’ experience.