Every so often, Netflix unveils a new movie that’s so haunting, viewers can’t stop talking about it for weeks afterward. It’s not uncommon for the streamer to dive deep into their psychological thriller bag for Halloween each year, and 2024’s lineup was seriously impressive. We met the infamous Dating Game killer in Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour, which was based on a true story. Later in the month, Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock appeared in Don’t Move, a chilling horror story about a grieving mother forced to fight for her life on the same hiking trail where she previously lost her son.

Where Was ‘Don’t Move’ Filmed?

Don’t Move landed on Netflix on Oct. 25. In the days since, viewers have learned that while the Adam Schindler and Brian Netto-directed project takes place in California, filming took place on a different continent entirely. Recognizable West Coast landmarks appear at the start of the movie, such as Monterey’s Bixby Creek Bridge. The park she visits on-screen, Massey Bi Sur State Park, is fictional, though it’s intended to resemble Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park in California.

Per Style Caster, the primary film locations for Don’t Move are located in Bulgaria, where the cast and crew set up in the summer of 2023. They, like many other creative endeavors, were impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, although an interim agreement was granted allowing them to complete their last two days of filming. Other recent projects to show off Bulgaria’s beauty include The Expendables 2, 300: Rise of an Empire, Euphoria and For All Mankind. The country’s 25% tax incentive is a huge opportunity for international filmmakers, which explains why so many flock there to work.

Vitosha Mountain

(Raya Georgieva/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Iris passes by the Vitosha Mountain’s largest stone river, Zlatnite Mostove, on her trek to her son’s final resting place.

Best Time to Visit: Winter sports lovers will enjoy the Bulgarian mountains from December to April; all other times of year are optimal for hiking and biking.

Transportation Options: The fastest and easiest way to reach Vitosha from the city center of Sofia is Bus 61, which departs every 10 minutes from under Lover’s Bridge.

On her way to pay tribute to her late son, Iris is injected with a paralytic agent by a twisted serial killer intent on watching her suffer. As she struggles to find help with her body shutting down more by the second, it’s hard not to notice the calmness of the massive forest surrounding the main character. At the top of the mountain, she reaches the Belogradchik Fortress (pictured above), which spans nearly 110,000 feet.

Things to Do: If you’re new to skiing, Vitosha Mountain offers lessons for adults, as well as full-day snowshoe hiking tours. During the warmer months, guides will take you to explore stunning waterfalls in the area.

Where to Eat: Find some of Sofia’s best Asian/Indian cuisine at Saffron, just 8.4km away from where Don’t Move was filmed. Kotiloto is another local hotspot known for Eastern European Barbecue.

Where to Stay: The accommodation with the best value near Vitosha Mountain is the All Seasons Residence Hotel, located just 7.5km from the landmark. The option closest to the filming location is Hotel Moreni & Spa, where you can relax while enjoying beautiful Bulgarian views.