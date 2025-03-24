Netflix’s The Residence is a brand new drama series boasting a star-studded cast full of fan favorites. Popular actors like Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame and Jason Lee (best known for My Name Is Earl) are major parts of the new original, which is set in one of the world’s most iconic estates. The Residence transports viewers to a world of elegance, intrigue and hidden secrets. While the allure of the show lies in its gripping storylines and memorable characters, there’s another element that stands out – its stunning filming location.

For travelers with a passion for exploring real-world places that have served as the backdrop for unforgettable TV moments, The Residence offers a unique opportunity. Traveling to the filming location will grant fans the chance to step into the world of the popular series and experience what it’s like to work for POTUS first-hand.

Where Was ‘The Residence’ Filmed?

This series, which premiered on Mar. 20, is set in Washington D.C. – more specifically, the White House. The Residence follows Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), an eccentric detective who is consulted to solve a murder that occurred in the famous building during a state dinner. While her investigation unfolds and features thorough exploration of the White House itself, viewers may be wondering if filming actually occurred there.

Although The Residence is convincing enough, it was not filmed in the real-life setting. The layout for the show’s version of the White House is based on the actual building and a 1970’s dollhouse. The set design was very elaborate and they definitely took up plenty of space. The Raleigh Studios in Hollywood served as the filming location to replicate the iconic 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. According to Netflix, they even consulted with a White House consultant to ensure as much accuracy as possible. Ultimately, they utilized seven sound stages to build a believable world for viewers to explore as the mystery unfolded.

More About Hollywood’s Raleigh Studios

The Raleigh Studios in Hollywood is located at 5300 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood. It has been a top filming studio since its inception in 1915, boasting a rich and impressive history in the entertainment industry. This 10-acre studio has everything that would be needed for filming including sound studios and production offices. Unfortunately for interested fans, the studio does not lead public tours. Access to the lot is generally restricted to industry professionals and those involved in specific productions. Unlike some other studios (such as Paramount Pictures), this one does not have mock neighborhoods to photograph or walk through.

The White House in Washington, D.C.

(Tommao Wang/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The majority of scenes in The Residence are filmed in a set designed to look just like the White House. There are three floors (and a basement) that were built that were shot for the series.

Best Time to Visit: Travelers will likely enjoy a visit to Washington D.C.’s White House during spring or fall for the best weather. For mild weather, between March and May or September and October is the best time to visit.

Transportation Options: To get around Washington D.C., travelers can use public transportation. The most convenient ways to do so are through the subway or metrobus. The closest stations to the White House are Federal Triangle, Metro Center and McPherson Square.

For fans of Netflix’s The Residence, a visit to Washington D.C.’s White House offers a unique chance to experience the real-world setting. The White House undoubtably inspired many of the show’s iconic scenes. While the show imagines a fictional world within the walls of this historic residence, it is still worth checking out. Stepping onto the grounds of the actual White House allows visitors to immerse themselves in its grandeur and history. On top of that, there have been many other movies and shows based on this landmark. The White House isn’t just a political landmark – it’s a symbol of American history, power and tradition, with every room and hallway rich in stories that span centuries.

Touring the White House and its surroundings provides a deeper connection to the essence of The Residence’s setting. Visiting may help fans appreciate the contrasts between reality and fiction while exploring the heart of the nation’s capital. Plus, with D.C.’s array of museums and monuments, it’s the perfect spot for any traveler wanting to blend entertainment with a deep dive into American history. Although Detective Cupp may not pop up with her quirky observations, travelers should make the most of their visit to the capital.

Things to Do: After your pre-arranged free tour of the White House, it is recommended that travelers check out the President’s Park while in town. Another popular thing to do for history buffs is to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Where to Eat: Two highly rated eateries near the White House are Old Ebbitt Grill and Founding Farmers DC.

Where to Stay: Capital Hilton and Washington Plaza Hotel are both centrally located hotels which carry a similar charm as the White House itself.