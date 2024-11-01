Wanting a staycation or vacation in Washington, D.C. is completely understandable after binging the latest season of Netflix’s hit reality show “Love Is Blind.”

Season 7 followed D.C. dwellers throughout their journeys seeking love in the pods, baecationing in Mexico, and tackling reality together in the nation’s capital. That said, a lot of the filming wasn’t in D.C. at all. Most of what viewers saw was filmed in various areas in Northern Virginia, just outside of D.C. Often, locals refer to the suburb location as “NoVa.”

Key Scenes From The Show: The couples in their Arlington apartments; the men’s bachelor celebration at a Capital One Arena Washington Wizards game; the couples’ weddings at Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton.

Washington, D.C. (and Northern Virginia)

Best Time To Visit: Washington, D.C. is a year-round tourist destination with ongoing and seasonal events. The city and its surrounding suburbs are particularly stunning in the spring and autumn due to the annual cherry blossoms and fall foliage.

Transportation Options: The D.C. metro rail spans the city as well as parts of Virginia and Maryland. There’s no metro rail stop in Georgetown, but the closest nearby are Foggy Bottom and Rosslyn. Finding parking can be contentious and expensive, depending on your location and the time.

Things To Do: If you want to do activities that the couples did in “Love Is Blind” Season 7, you have several options. Tyler and Ashley went go-karting at K1 Speed, which has locations in Dulles and Manassas. Garrett and Taylor had an immersive art-filled time at Artechouse. They also went over their wedding’s letter-writing station at Penny Post. Monica and Stephen filmed their pressed flower class date at Plntr. Ramses and Marissa spent time together on a Sea the City hot tub boat.

Where To Eat And Drink: The group enjoyed drinks at Urban Roast and The Crown & Crow. Ramses met Marissa’s family at Vera, a Lebanese-Mexican fusion spot. He also met her friends at the Blagden Alley speakeasy Never Looked Better. Garrett and Taylor spent time at the Ciel Social Club rooftop bar. Nick and Hannah filmed at Tupelo Honey Cafe.

Where To Stay: The couples lived at The Rixey Apartments in the Ballston area of Arlington. According to The Washington Post, the building has short-term rentals, hotel accommodations, and apartments for Marymount University students.

Regarding D.C. hotels, consider the Lyle, the Eaton, or the Salamander. If you want to stay just outside of the city, spend a lovely weekend in Old Town Alexandria at the Hotel AKA.

Beyond The “Love Is Blind” Season 7 Hype, Why Visit Washington, D.C.?

Everything that comes to mind when you think about the nation’s capital is why visiting D.C. is worthwhile. It’s bustling, filled with history, and one of the world’s most globally influential cities. Of course, it’s a premiere destination for those interested in politics or wanting to cosplay Olivia Pope.

While likely unsuspected and underrated by some, D.C. also has a sprawling food and fine dining scene. A July report even claimed that D.C. has the third highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants of all cities in the world.

D.C. holds the longtime nickname Chocolate City due to its vibrant Black community and culture. For example, the long-awaited Go-Go Museum and Cafe is scheduled to open next year.