Fans of comic book movies and action thrillers may already be familiar with “The Old Guard.” The film, which initially premiered in 2020, adapts the events of Greg Rucka’s graphic novel series of the same name, centering on immortals, marines and global warfare with science-fantasy elements. The latest installment in the franchise, “The Old Guard 2,” has finally landed on Netflix, offering a star-studded adventure through Rome, Italy.

Unlike the 2020 film, which was shot all over Europe, “The Old Guard 2” was captured on location in and around Rome, with many shots taking place at the soundstages of Cinecittà Studios. Whether you’re a super-fan of the franchise or you’ve been meaning to pay Rome a visit for some time, now might be the ideal moment to book your trip. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide to “The Old Guard 2” filming locations, as well as a few notable tourist destinations in the area. Before long, you could find yourself wandering the streets of Rome like Andy of Scythia.

Explore Rome, Italy Like An Immortal Being

Key Scenes: As stated, many scenes in “The Old Guard 2” were captured on soundstages at Cinecittà Studios. The studio lot, which is located right in the heart of Rome, offers guided tours and open visits to the public so you can explore the real sets and backdrops of the film. Those who embark upon one of these coveted tours can learn all about filmmaking’s history and the industry’s impact on Rome at large. Other scenes were filmed in the area’s urban streets, as well as the picturesque countryside, with footage captured at Lake Iseo in Bergamo Province and the Maritime Station at Molo dei Bersaglieri.

Best Time to Visit: Most tourists and Italian natives alike would agree that there’s never a bad time to visit Rome. Still, first-time visitors are always encouraged to book their trip during the mid-spring months of April and May. This period of time generally offers the mildest weather, light crowds and plenty of outdoor events to explore. That means more time outside the hotel, exploring the annals of the ancient city and searching for the immortal impact that Rome has had on culture, cuisine and romance. Those who don’t mind packing a jacket for a little chill can also explore the area in the fall, as that time offers the freshest wine harvests.

Transportation Options: Like most metropolitan hubs across Europe, Rome offers a strong public transit grid for those looking to explore the city on a budget. Trains, buses, taxis and a host of rideshare apps are available for visitors to utilize in order to make the most of their trip. If you’re looking to travel off the beaten path and explore all of the key sites where “The Old Guard 2” was captured, you may want to rent a car for convenience. Still, those hanging around the thriving downtown area need not worry about hitching a ride back and forth from their hotel.

The setting of “The Old Guard 2” is highly relevant to the film’s gripping plot, as much of the movie centers on the concept and imagery of ancient immortals and the history of Rome. As you can imagine, Rome is more than just a backdrop for the narrative- it’s like a character all its own. Eagle-eyed viewers familiar with the eternal city will surely spot the plethora of local businesses, eateries and landmarks in the background of the movie, including the Trevi Fountain, the colosseum and Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Despite the fact that most of the interior shots were captured on a soundstage, much of “The Old Guard 2” retains the unmistakable imagery and ancient design of the iconic Italian capital. Currently, no official dedicated production tours are established to view all of the movie’s filming locations in one fell swoop. Still, fans are encouraged to embark upon their own self-guided experience and take in some of the stunning sites of Rome that aren’t caught on camera as well.

Things to Do: As stated, some of the historic landmarks located in the backdrop of “The Old Guard 2” are highlights of any visit to Rome. Sites like the colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and the catacombs and crypts under the city serve as must-see experiences. Beyond that, options are endless, as Rome truly provides something for visitors of all stripes. Feel free to take a traditional Italian cooking class, and uncork a few bottles of freshly-made wine. Consider exploring the macabre beauty of Pompeii, or the gorgeous views of the Amalfi Coast. If you’re traveling with children, you’ll even find that there are numerous waterparks, zoos and other attractions designed with your little ones in mind, to make this the vacation of your dreams. If you play your cards right, you’ll be able to sidestep any warring immortals- and keep yourself far away from any iron maiden devices.

Where to Eat: Even if you’ve been living under a rock all your life, you probably know that Italy is world-famous for its unmistakable cuisine. Local pizza joints are always a highlight for American visitors, while wine drinkers will find the selection of local spirits impossible to compete with. For specific restaurants in the heart of Rome worth visiting, we recommend Romoletto, Il Bacaro, or Grappolo d’Oro, which boasts a Michelin-star kitchen. No matter where you find yourself in the city, you’ll surely uncover a dining experience unlike any other.

Where to Stay: Rome is loaded to the gills with centrally-located hotels, many of which offer surprisingly affordable rates. Some local favorites include Hotel Amalfi, Hotel Artemide and the Nord Nuova Roma. Even if you have trouble making a reservation at these high-end resorts, you’ll find that the chain hotels that dot the city’s periphery provide plenty of luxury for your trip. Plus, you won’t want to spend much time cooped up inside anyway, so feel free to save some cash on a room and spend it making pasta from scratch or seeing the sights across the Mediterranean Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the pub in “The Old Guard”?

Super-fans of the “Old Guard” franchise will recall an English pub named the Prospect of Whitby, which was a major location in the first film. That bar is a real-life business in London, by the name of Riverside Pub. This pub is considered one of the oldest in all of London, making it an ideal hangout spot for a gang of immortals.

Is Charlize Theron immortal in “The Old Guard 2”?

Towards the conclusion of the first “Old Guard” film, Charlize Theron’s Andy loses her immortal powers. After spending centuries gliding over gunshot wounds, stabbings and other vital injuries, her healing factors begin to slow. This is a major plot point in the first film and sets the stage for Andy to get her powers back in “The Old Guard 2.” Luckily, she does manage to regain her abilities – though you’ll have to watch the movie on Netflix to understand exactly how she pulls this feat off.

Is there a release date for “The Old Guard 3”?

Though series creator and screenwriter Greg Rucka has confirmed that “The Old Guard” is meant to be a trilogy, the third film has not yet been officially greenlit at Netflix. The streamer is likely waiting for the initial watch hours to accumulate before making their ultimate decision. There was a five-year gap between the first and second films, so it could be a while before we see Andy and her team make their return to streaming. For now, the best thing fans can do is watch the movie, recommend it to their friends, and rave about the experience on social media to signal to Netflix that the project is in high demand.