Conspiracy thrillers seem to be all the rage right now, with new and returning series such as The Diplomat, Silo and The Octopus Murders drawing tons of attention. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you may have already seen trailers for the streamer’s latest release, The Madness, starring Euphoria’s Colman Domingo. The original series centers on a Black media pundit who stands accused of murdering a prominent and controversial White supremacist in the mountainous woods of the Poconos. As the trailer reveals, the series offers a high-stakes procedural, some stern social commentary and a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top of the news media and American justice system. Though each of these elements makes The Madness a prime candidate for your next binge-viewing experience, many fans have been quick to point out the stunning scenery offered in the show.

While the narrative of The Madness claims to take place in Pennsylvania’s scenic Poconos mountains, it may come as a surprise to learn that the show filmed a few hundred miles away, in Toronto, Ontario. The Canadian locale serves as a frequent filming location for movies and television shows for several reasons, including a few hefty tax incentives and some absolutely stunning views. Toronto has been called “Hollywood North” by certain insiders due to its frequent use as a stand-in for American cities including New York, Chicago, Detroit and more. If you’re interested in checking out the real-life filming location of The Madness, or just looking to find the best restaurants, hotel accommodations and activities in the 6ix, read ahead for out comprehensive guide!

Toronto, Ontario

Key Scenes: A plethora of indoor and outdoor shots collected along the snowy hills of the greater Toronto area. Though these exterior locales are designed to mimic the Northwestern Pennsylvania woods, eagle-eyed viewers can likely spot a few key buildings and cityscapes that make Toronto’s presence known.

Best Time To Visit: Toronto, Ontario is known for its fair weather in the summertime, making July and August trips quite crowded. Though these months offer the mildest weather, you may want to consider booking a trip in the late spring in order to beat the crowd. The months of April through June offer a few exciting festivals and social events and provide the most bang for your buck – but pack a warm jacket just in case.

Transportation Options: As Canada’s largest city, Toronto offers a wide array of public transit for tourists and locals alike, making it extremely easy to traverse the city without a car of your own. If you’re looking to go off the beaten path into some kind of remote cabin like The Madness‘ Muncie Daniels, you’re certainly welcome to order a taxi, Uber or rental car, though it likely won’t be necessary for those staying in town.

Unlike some Netflix projects which could be picked up and dropped anywhere without impacting their plot, The Madness relies heavily on its locale in order to tell its story. At the start of the show, Domingo’s Muncie Daniels chooses to take a sabbatical from the fast-paced world of television media and focus on his artistic roots. This prompts him to rent out a remote cabin in search of solitude, where he plans to complete a new book. Unfortunately, the outer fringes of society give way to some bizarre happenings, such as racist gatherings and potentially supernatural rituals. As the series progresses into the trial surrounding the mysterious slaying of – as the trailer dubs him, “the Jesse Jackson of White supremacy,” we see plenty of shots of Toronto’s thriving metropolitan area, as well as its snowy, wooded surroundings.

The series doesn’t yet have a dedicated tour of shooting locations within Toronto, though such an attraction could soon become a reality if The Madness goes down as a smash hit on the Netflix library. Fans of Domingo and his work are encouraged to venture off on their own self-guided experience, allowing you to take in all that Canada’s hotspot has to offer. Beyond serving as a home for more than 400 television and film productions each year, Toronto is also a thriving city rife with history and culture, making it an ideal getaway for movie fans and casual travelers alike. First-time visitors are encouraged to check out the incredible view from the city’s historic CN tower, while seasoned veterans of the greater Ontario area can venture off on day trips, excursions and exciting getaways sure to leave you wanting more. Niagara Falls is only a short trek away, making it a fan favorite for all first-time visitors to the Northern nation.

Things To Do: Toronto, Ontario offers a little something for everyone, so it’s important to study your options before locking in an itinerary. Explore the city’s high-end restaurants and wineries, vibrant nightlife and luxury markets where you can shop for everything from poutine to ice wine. The St. Lawrence Market is a perfect stop to pick up gifts for your friends and family back home, while Ripley’s Aquarium will keep the whole family busy for a solid couple of hours. Those looking to explore the outdoors are welcome to tour landmarks such as Toronto Island Park or Casa Loma, while cold-weather travelers can be sure to warm up at the historic Steam Whistle Brewery.

Where To Eat: If you know where to look, Toronto is loaded with top-shelf restaurants offering a variety of delicious local flavors, as well as a host of Michelin Star kitchens. Travelers looking to splurge on meals should stop at trendy spots like Harriet’s Rooftop or Black + Blue, while others looking to stretch their dollar farther should check in on Mother’s Dumplings and Madrina Bar Y Tapas. Even if you don’t have space in your day planner for a high-end sit-down experience, the 6ix offers a massive blend of quick bites, providing weary travelers with everything they need to get the full Toronto experience.

Where To Stay: Toronto, Ontario may serve as a stand-in for big American cities like New York and Chicago on camera, though that doesn’t mean you need to spend four-figure nightly sums to stay in town. Chain hotels such as the Hyatt, Radisson and Delta offer a rotating blend of deals, especially when paired with Groupon offers or credit card rewards programs, leaving you with more money to splurge on adventures through the city. If money isn’t an object for you, there are also higher-end suites available at stops including The Omni King Edward Hotel, the InterContinental Toronto or Victoria’s Mansion Guest House. If you’re really feeling adventurous like Muncie Daniels, you may even be able to score a remote cabin on Airbnb, though we’ll have to watch Netflix’s The Madness to really see how that pans out for him.