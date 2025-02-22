If you’re a big fan of action spy comedies, you may have already seen trailers for the exciting new film Old Guy, starring Christoph Waltz. The film, which showcases an aging hitman training his hip, young replacement, first landed in American theaters on Feb. 21. While most viewers likely won’t relate much to the gunslinging, car chases and high-octane action sequences, audiences far and wide will surely be inspired by the rolling hills, gorgeous scenery and thriving nightlife presented on the big screen. For those curious about the setting of Old Guy, the film was shot on location in and around Northern Ireland, mostly within the capital city of Belfast.

Those who are taken with the stunning views may be so moved by the film that they’re inspired to take a trek across the Emerald Isle themselves. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to tourism in Belfast. We’ll outline a few key shooting locations for the film, as well as the best restaurants, hotel stays and excursions available for visitors of all backgrounds. With any luck, you may soon be planning your itinerary and making your way through Belfast like Danny Dolinski and his prodigious protege.

Belfast, Northern Ireland Is the Perfect Backdrop for Danny Dolinski’s Adventures

Key Scenes: Scenes from Old Guy take place all across Northern Ireland, with plenty of stunning locales to behold. Some key scenes include those shot inside several of Belfast’s most thriving bars and nightclubs, as well as the winding city streets perfect for an off-the-walls car chase. Like many spy thrillers, Old Guy takes viewers through a wide array of backdrops, including a few truly breathtaking scenic shots which display the region’s rolling green hills.

Best Time To Visit: Though Belfast is a beautiful city to visit year round, first-time travelers are encouraged to arrive during the late summer to early fall. This time period offers some of the most pleasant weather, the best access to festivals and outdoor activities and day trips along the coast that some have lauded as the most gorgeous views in the natural world.

Transportation Options: Those remaining within the city during their stay can likely rely on public transportation to navigate Belfast, but it is a relatively car-dependent area. If you’re looking to explore all of the sights that Old Guy presents, you’ll surely want to rely on taxis, rideshares or your own rental car. Of course, there are plenty of day-trips available to tourists that include transportation, so your booking requirements will largely depend on your personal itinerary.

Since Old Guy is still so new to theaters, there likely aren’t any official production tours available within the Belfast area. Still, fans are certainly encouraged to navigate their way through the old Shaft on their own self-guided experience. If you’re a big fan of film and television in general, you may even find a few familiar sights from other major productions. Projects such as Game Of Thrones, The Northman and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have all shot within the Belfast area. The animated How to Train Your Dragon franchise also takes place in a landscape inspired by this city. This means that you’ll have plenty of options to snag cool photos, purchase screen-worn souvenirs and create memorable moments with your friends, family or traveling companions.

Things To Do: Even if you have little interest in film and television production, Belfast offers plenty of fun for new and returning visitors. Museums, walking tours, public gardens and local markets are present throughout the city, offering a little something for everybody. Belfast is a rich cultural hub, complete with ancient architecture, history and lots of greenery for visitors of all stripes. History buffs will want to check out the Ulster Folk Museum, which contains a slew of interactive exhibits, as well as the HMS Caroline and the Peace Wall dedicated to those who lost life and limb during the Troubles. Nature lovers are encouraged to explore the Botanical Gardens, or take a day trip to the one-of-a-kind Giant’s Causeway. First time visitors are also encouraged to explore the city via black taxi tour or sightseeing bus, to ensure that you get the absolute most out of your time in the old smoke.

Where To Eat: Like many of Ireland’s great cities, Belfast is known for its bars and pubs. Those looking to enjoy a pint while catching a local sporting event or commiserating with the natives can be sure to find a good watering hole around each and every corner in the downtown area. Those looking for a proper meal however should be sure to look into renown eateries like Firestone Restaurant, Stix & Stones or the Michelin star-rated James St. Northern Ireland is home to a wide variety of flavors, including fresh seafood, stews and a ton of specialty breads.

Where To Stay: Even if you don’t have connections like Old Guy‘s Danny Dolinski, you may find that Belfast offers exceptionally reasonable hotel stays. Those who don’t mind shelling out some cash for an upscale experience can book a room in The Fitzwilliam Hotel or the Europa, though most hotels in the city are easier on the old travel purse. If you’re looking to save a little cash, check out Room2 Belfast Hometel or the Holiday Inn City Centre, which are each located right in the heart of the city. At the end of the day, you likely won’t be spending much time cooped up in your hotel room anyway, so feel free to reserve some of those funds for the finer things on your trip.