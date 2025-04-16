Anyone looking for an exciting new action thriller to watch this month might find themselves drawn to “G20” on Prime Video, which offers a refreshing take on the film trope of a political leader being kidnapped or attacked. What sets this story apart from others of its kind is that it follows President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), the first Black female President of the United States as she travels to South Africa. Her trip is planned around the annual G20 (or Group of Twenty) summit that politicians attend in real-life in an effort to manage crises.

On-screen, President Sutton brings her family along to Cape Town, but things take a turn when the unsuspecting attendees are bombarded by a surprise siege. What happens next unfolds into a violent and globally alarming occurrence, and while the plot of “G20” has viewers on the edge of their seats, some can’t help but wonder about the new movie’s filming locations.

‘G20’ Makes Great Use Of VFX

Prime Video’s “G20” was filmed partially via VFX and man-made sets. The use of post production visual effects helped to capture the fictional hotel that President Sutton, her family and other world leaders stayed at. In the movie, what is supposed to be a summit of good will for world leaders turns into a fight for survival. After terrorists attack, President Sutton takes action and puts her military experience to work in order to save everyone.

With all of that (and more, but no spoilers) unfolding, the filming locations for “G20” had to be flexible. VFX was used mostly for changing from day to night on the large windows of the hotel. While interior shots of the hotel were filmed on a set, some interior lighting was used to create a more realistic feel. Overall, a hybrid environment that consisted of both real and created sets helped bring Davis’ latest project to life.

Explore The Beauty Of Cape Town, South Africa

(Marlin Clark/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Many different locations in Cape Town were used for “G20.” One of the first places viewers may recognize is from the church scenes at the beginning of the film, which makes great use of the centrally-located St. George’s Cathedral.

Best Time to Visit: The low tourism season is the best time to visit Cape Town; this is generally between March and May or September and November. Travelers can potentially enjoy milder weather, lower prices and less crowds.

Transportation Options: The best ways to get around the city are via either the bus system or ride share platforms. MyCiTi is the local bus system that connects main hubs and even some popular landmarks. If visitors are trying to travel outside of Cape Town, it is best to rent a car.

“G20” is an action packed film, so it may be hard to tell amid all the chaos, but it was filmed in South Africa. With all the powerful scenes featuring President Sutton, viewers may find it difficult to take their eyes off of Davis. But if they pay close attention, those who tune in will be able to catch glimpses of Cape Town’s radiance. The city is popular for its breathtaking views, natural beauty and rich culture. It’s also a commonly used filming location, previously welcoming crews for projects like “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Tomb Raider.” In fact, Davis was previously in the area for production of “The Woman King,” which features another empowering narrative.

For visitors of Cape Town seeking adventure, there are a few real life places that were used for filming. Although the Grand Diamont Hotel (which is supposed to be located on Signal Hill in Cape Town) is not real, there are spots to look out for. The Santé Wellness Retreat & Spa, St. George’s Cathedral and Lord Charles Hotel were integral to capturing outdoor scenes. These locations in the Western Cape helped to establish the area through authentic representation.

Things to Do: The nature preserve Cape of Good Hope and Two Oceans Aquarium are great attractions for nature lovers. For cultural connoisseurs, Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is the move during your trip to Cape Town.

Where to Eat: Kloof Street House and Pigalle Restaurant are two centrally located and popular restaurants which offer fusion cuisine.

Where to Stay: For a true “G20” travel experience, visitors can stay at the aforementioned Lord Charles Hotel. To branch out, travelers with money to spare may prefer the lavish Bay Hotel.