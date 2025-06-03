If you’re a fan of the fantasy genre, you’ve surely seen Amazon Prime Video‘s hit series “The Wheel Of Time.” The show, which adapts the novel series of the same name by acclaimed author Robert Jordan, initially premiered on the streaming service in November of 2021, before ultimately running for three epic seasons. Unfortunately, “The Wheel Of Time” was recently cancelled by Amazon, though fans far and wide have continued rallying to have the show picked up by another network or streamer. For now, there’s no way to know for sure what the future holds, though it seems like as good a time as any to laud the incredible visuals of the acclaimed series, and explore some of the key filming locations that were used to bring the fantasy world to life. “The Wheel Of Time” was filmed all over Europe, with shooting locations including Prague, Slovenia, Croatia, Morocco and the Canary Islands.

Prague is the primary home of the show, according to a 2021 profile on GQ. A majority of the series is shot on location in and around the Czech Republic’s capital city, including a number of scenes which take place in a forest woodland, a smoldering village and a bustling fantasy town, complete with some gothic castles dotting the skyline. Much of the series was also shot at the aptly titled Jordan Studios, which were built by the Amazon team specifically for “The Wheel Of Time,” and named for the author of the original books. Since so much of the series is centered in Prague, we’ll take a specific focus on the beautiful city. However, we’ll also take a moment to outline a handful of notable locations in other exotic locales.

Prague, Czech Republic

Key Scenes: As stated, a majority of “The Wheel Of Time” was filmed in and around Prague. This includes many scenes shot on green screens and sound stages at Jordan Studios. While speaking with GQ, series producer David Brown confirmed that the 350,000 square feet of studio space were erected specifically to bring the magical world of “The Wheel Of Time” to life. Series showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins even uprooted his life and moved to Prague once the production began, since he realized he and the core cast members would need to remain on location for months at a time. As stated, many other scenes and wide coverage were shot in other exotic locales such as Slovenia and Morocco, but anyone who ventures to the city of a hundred spires will instantly recognize it as the home of Moiraine Damodred and her cohorts.

Best Time to Visit: Though Prague is quite beautiful all year round, most locals recommend visiting in the spring. The months of April and May offer particularly mild weather, along with an array of outdoor activities and attractions for tourists to explore. Those looking to avoid large crowds can also visit during the summer for a relaxed, enjoyable experience, though the city is known to suffer the occasional summer heat wave. Depending on when you visit, be sure to pack some sunscreen and a variety of clothing options to ensure that you make the most out of your adventure.

Transportation Options: Though the city of Prague is centuries old, the Czech capital touts a surprisingly robust public transit system. Those visiting from overseas should find it quite easy to navigate the metropolitan hub using buses, trains, taxis and other tourist-friendly transportation. If you plan on traveling to a more remote portion of the Czech Republic, you may want to charter a personal driver or even rent a car, though it likely won’t be necessary for those looking to stay within city limits.

Though “The Wheel Of Time” has become a major hit with fantasy audiences, limited tours and on-set visits are still available to the general public. If you have a foothold in the creative industry, however, Jordan Studios is open to rent. The massive studio space offers plenty of office conference rooms, studio lots and soundstages for productions far and wide, especially now that “The Wheel Of Time” seems to have come to a close. The facilities also include an on-site editing suite where the team behind the show keyed in their own special effects, as well as a stunt gym, archery area and rock climbing wall. Needless to say, the series has kept numerous contractors and other locals from Prague employed for the past several years. With any luck, Amazon will be able to repurpose the studio for a number of other major projects, or rent it out to local filmmakers in an effort to breathe new life into the local film industry.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in “The Wheel Of Time” filming locations, Prague is a wonderful city rife with activity for visitors of all stripes. Be sure to take advantage of one of the many guided tours of the city when you first arrive, as Prague can be experienced on foot, by bus or via a rented bicycle. Once you’ve dropped your bags and explored a bit, you’ll surely want to schedule some time to see iconic sights like Prague Castle, the Museum of Fantastic Illusions or the underground catacombs. Those who don’t mind reserving a day or two for a truly exceptional trip can also look into one of many scenic train trip packages, which allow you to explore stunning views of the Czech Republic, as well as a number of surrounding European nations.

Where to Eat: Those who visit Prague may find themselves drawn to a number of local restaurants, in an effort to explore new and exciting cuisine options. A few of our favorite places in the golden city include Prahaggogi, Zlatá Praha Restaurant and Gruzie Restaurant, as well as Sad Man’s Tongue Bar & Bistro and Taiko. Each of these fine eateries offers a delightful blend of local staples and global favorites, with steak tartare, fresh caught seafood and crispy roast duck serving as a few fan-favorite dishes.

Where to Stay: Those looking to visit the set of “The Wheel Of Time” will find that Prague is loaded with exceptional and inexpensive hotels, making it an ideal place to bring the whole family. The Don Giovanni Hotel, Hotel Pod Veží or The Mozart serve as major highlights, though it’s hard to go wrong with any accommodations offering castle views. Depending on when you visit, it may also be prudent to check out some Airbnb listings, as you may be able to rent an actual medieval castle if you play your cards right.

Where Were The Mountain Scenes In ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Filmed?

(Nathalie Sevillia/Unsplash)

Though much of the series takes place in Prague, the mountain scenes of “The Wheel Of Time” were shot primarily in the Bovec region of Slovenia. According to a write-up in Radio Times, this area in the remote stretches of northwest Slovenia is home to the Julian Alps, where scenes depicting the fictional Maraside Mountains and the Dragonmount were shot. Those looking to explore this mountain range are free to do so, but it’s best advised to make the trip only if you have extensive outdoor experience.

The Bovec region is rife with exciting physical activity, including white water rafting, long-distance hiking and the longest zipline in all of Europe. Numerous waterfalls can be found throughout the trails of the Julian Alps, making the area one of the most beautiful hiking destinations on Earth. The Ravelnik Open-Air Museum can also be found in this region, located along the historic Walk of Peace trail. The museum pays respects to those lost in World War I, and showcases a series of authentic trenches and bunkers utilized by armed forces over a century ago.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main city in “The Wheel Of Time”?

The main city showcased throughout the narrative of “The Wheel of Time” is known as Cairhien. Scenes depicting Cairhien are primarily shot in Prague, taking advantage of the stunning locale’s gothic architecture and rustic, old-world feel. Of course, digital effects are employed to give the entire city a makeover, making it appear as though there are no modern fixtures in the bustling metropolis. Interior shots are primarily captured at Jordan Studios, using a mixture of green screens, soundstages and practical sets.

Will there be a season four of “The Wheel Of Time”?

Unfortunately, it appears as though there will be no fourth season of “The Wheel Of Time.” As mentioned above, the series was cancelled by Amazon Prime Video in May of 2025, just a month after the conclusion of the series’ long-awaited third season. Some fans have taken action regarding the future of the series, with nearly 100,000 viewers having signed an official petition to revive the show. For now, there’s nothing in the works to suggest that Netflix or another Amazon competitor is interested in purchasing the rights, though it’s theoretically possible that “The Wheel Of Time” could continue with enough fan support.