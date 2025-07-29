A mid-air confrontation unfolded last week when Nicole Pruitt, a 26-year Army veteran and grandmother of seven, stopped a fellow passenger from storming the cockpit on a Delta Air Lines flight. The incident occurred approximately 20 minutes after takeoff on flight 937 from Atlanta to Tucson. Pruitt was traveling to meet her newborn grandson for the first time. When an agitated female passenger repeatedly attempted to access the cockpit and the plane’s main entrance, Pruitt’s military training kicked in.

“Nobody else was doing anything, so I just knew I had to do something,” Pruitt told CNN’s Tucson affiliate KOLD. “I’ve got to make it home to my kids, my children, my grandchildren.” With determination stronger than fear, the heroic grandmother took decisive action, tackling and restraining the disruptive passenger until the flight crew could secure the situation.

The woman reportedly told Pruitt that “God told her to do it” and that she needed to exit the aircraft mid-flight. “She didn’t want to be on the plane anymore. She said God told her to do it. She had a calling,” Pruitt recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute… Not today.'”

Viral Video Of Grandmother’s Heroic Act On Delta Flight

Pruitt’s 26 years of military service prepared her perfectly for this unexpected challenge. “So, I got her down on the ground. It wasn’t hard to do because I think she wasn’t even expecting it,” Pruitt explained.

Her quick thinking and physical intervention prevented what could have escalated into a dangerous situation. “She was very strong, but my determination was even stronger,” the grandmother added, crediting her army background for her ability to de-escalate the tense confrontation.

Tirique Perry, Pruitt’s son, posted video footage of the aftermath on social media, where it quickly gained millions of views. The video shows Pruitt standing over the restrained passenger, who had her hands tied behind her back. Fellow travelers can be heard praising her actions with comments of “good job” as she returns to her seat. The incident forced the flight to return to Atlanta before eventually continuing to Tucson.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement acknowledging the situation: “Delta sincerely appreciates the actions of our crew and customers for de-escalating this situation. We apologize to our customers for the delay and thank them for their understanding.” The FAA later confirmed that the disruptive passenger experienced a medical emergency, and as of now, she faces no charges.