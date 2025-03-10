A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Phoenix had to return to the gate after a woman stripped naked and caused a disturbance onboard. According to NBC News, witnesses report that Flight 733 had just begun taxiing when a female passenger walked to the front of the plane and started yelling.

“It was very uncomfortable and really scary,” one passenger recounted, describing the tense atmosphere that quickly enveloped the cabin. The situation escalated rapidly as the woman’s behavior became increasingly erratic.

The Disturbing Display

Shocking everyone, the disruptive passenger proceeded to remove all of her clothing. This left fellow travelers and crew members in disbelief. Video footage captured by onlookers shows the woman completely undressed. She paces up and down the aisle while screaming at the top of her lungs.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman claimed to be bipolar and expressed a desire to exit the aircraft. “I do remember her saying that she wanted to get off the flight,” another passenger stated. The Southwest Airlines crew addressed the situation, returning the aircraft to the gate. Local law enforcement was immediately notified, with the Houston Police Department receiving a call at 3:30 p.m. CT about the disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers removed the woman from the flight and transported her to the NeuroPsychiatric Center at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital for medical evaluation. The incident disrupted travel plans, with the flight delayed for over an hour. Southwest Airlines issued a statement to ABC13. The airline acknowledged the “customer situation onboard” and assured that their teams had contacted affected passengers to apologize for the delay.

For many onboard, including families with children, the experience was particularly distressing. “Considering that she got naked in front of a bunch of kids and anyone else, I’m surprised there weren’t any consequences,” one passenger expressed. Currently, no charges have been filed against the woman involved in the incident.