Southwest Airlines is one of the most well-known budget carriers in the United States. Founded in 1967, the airline has built its reputation around affordable fares, no hidden fees, and a customer-centric approach. But is Southwest in 2024 really a good airline for travelers looking for a reliable, comfortable, and affordable option? Let’s break it down by exploring the pros and cons and looking at customer reviews.

Pros of Flying with Southwest Airlines

Affordable Fares

Southwest is known for offering some of the lowest base fares in the airline industry, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious travelers. They frequently run sales and special promotions, making it easy to score discounted tickets.

No Change Fees

One of the biggest benefits of flying with Southwest is their flexible ticketing policy. The airline does not charge change fees, allowing passengers to modify their travel plans without worrying about expensive penalties.

Two Free Checked Bags

Unlike many airlines that charge for checked luggage, Southwest allows passengers to check two bags for free. This policy adds great value for families and travelers with lots of luggage, saving them significant costs on baggage fees.

Friendly Customer Service

Southwest has consistently ranked high in customer service. Their staff is known for being friendly, approachable, and often willing to go the extra mile to ensure passengers have a pleasant experience. Their open-seating policy is managed with a smooth boarding process that many travelers find efficient.

Rapid Rewards Program

The airline’s loyalty program, Rapid Rewards, allows frequent flyers to accumulate points quickly, offering free flights, upgrades, and other perks. Points never expire, making it an attractive option for loyal Southwest customers.

Cons of Flying with Southwest Airlines

No Assigned Seating (will change 2025)

One of Southwest’s unique features is its open seating policy, meaning passengers are not assigned specific seats. Instead, boarding groups are determined by check-in time, and passengers choose their seats on a first-come, first-served basis. Although this system will be changed come 2025, this can be stressful for those who prefer selecting their seats in advance for 2024.

Limited International Destinations

While Southwest covers an extensive range of domestic routes, their international network is somewhat limited compared to other major airlines—a particular drawback for travelers looking to fly abroad frequently.

No In-Flight Meals

Southwest offers complimentary snacks and beverages, but unlike many other airlines, they do not serve full meals, even on longer flights. Travelers looking for more robust in-flight dining options will need to bring their own food or purchase it at the airport.

Fewer Amenities

As a low-cost carrier, Southwest prioritizes affordability over luxurious in-flight amenities. Travelers won’t find features like seatback entertainment screens or business class sections, though Wi-Fi and live TV are available for purchase.

Customer Reviews: What Flyers Are Saying

Southwest Airlines generally enjoys positive customer reviews, particularly for its low fares and customer service. Many passengers appreciate the transparency of Southwest’s pricing, with no hidden fees and the inclusion of two free checked bags. The no-change-fee policy also receives high marks, especially from travelers with unpredictable schedules.

However, while the no-frills approach is part of Southwest’s charm, some travelers seeking more comfort and amenities on longer flights may prefer a more traditional airline.

Key Takeaways When Flying Southwest

So, is Southwest a good airline? If you’re looking for affordable travel, flexible ticketing policies, and great customer service, Southwest is worth considering. It may not offer the luxury of full-service airlines, but its value-oriented approach makes it a favorite among budget-conscious flyers. Keep in mind the potential downsides, such as open seating and fewer amenities, and weigh them against your personal travel needs to determine if Southwest is the right fit for you.