The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Italy, urging American citizens to “Exercise Increased Caution” when visiting the popular European destination. This advisory, issued on September 12, 2024, highlights the ongoing global concern about terrorism and public safety.

The warning states, “Terrorist attacks are possible in Italy. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning.” It further elaborates that potential targets could include tourist spots, transport hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, restaurants, religious sites, parks, major events, schools, and airports.

Is There A Terrorist Threat In Italy?

While this news might initially raise eyebrows, it’s crucial to put it into perspective. Many Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, are also under Level 2 advisories. This classification is part of the State Department’s four-tier system, where Level 1 advises standard precautions and Level 4 suggests no travel.

For those planning trips to Italy, the advisory doesn’t necessarily mean canceling plans. Instead, it prompts us to stay vigilant and take reasonable precautions. The State Department recommends several measures for travelers:

Maintain awareness of surroundings, especially in tourist areas and crowded public spaces.

Follow instructions from local authorities.

Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust plans accordingly.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and facilitate location in case of emergency.

Follow the Department of State on social media platforms.

Review the Country Security Report for Italy.

Check the CDC’s Travel Health Information page for Italy.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.

The timing of this advisory coincides with the end of Italy’s peak tourist season, though September and October remain popular for visitors seeking to avoid summer crowds. Despite the advice, Italy continues to welcome tourists. For safe and pleasurable travel, common sense precautions like being mindful of one’s surroundings, protecting personal belongings, and staying informed about local conditions usually suffice.