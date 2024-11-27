Travel during the holidays comes with an expected amount of stress, but under ideal circumstances, passengers never impart on the comfort of others by lashing out physically or verbally. United Airlines has been in the news twice in recent weeks due to violent outbursts from flight patrons, most recently on flight 502 from Austin to L.A. (about three hours and 25 minutes non-stop). During a Nov. 16 trip, when the plane was just 40 minutes from reaching its final destination, shocked passengers couldn’t help but record a man smashing up his plastic tray and repeatedly kicking his seat for no apparent reason.

United Airlines Flight Attendants Reportedly Walked Past Distressed Passenger Without Stepping In

As TMZ reports, Gino Galofaro (a fellow passenger) began recording the incident before stepping in to hold the obviously distressed man down. Two others ran to get zip ties, allowing them to restrain their fellow passenger before any more destruction could occur. Galofaro told KABC: “I took that video really quick, and I watched the flight attendant walk by and do nothing. Nobody on the plane was doing anything. So, I got up and proceeded to restrain him. Two other bystanders were getting zip ties from the flight attendant. We had to restrain him with zip ties and then seat belt him to the seat.”

Although the five crew members appeared non-reactionary, police were waiting at the gate upon arrival to further investigate. “We thank our crew for helping address the situation and working to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” United Airlines said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The unnamed instigator has reportedly been banned from all future flights.

Per USA Today, last month someone flying United from San Francisco International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport was rudely awakened from their slumber by a stranger physically attacking them “without notice.” The person behind the incident has been identified as Everett Chad Nelson and is facing felony charges for punching his fellow passenger “repeatedly in the face and head until blood was drawn.” Meanwhile, the unidentified victim “sustained bruising on his eyes and a gash on his nose” per an FBI-filed affidavit regarding the incident.

Stay safe and mindful of others during your holiday season travels!