United Airlines recently announced the largest expansion of its flight network in Africa.

The carrier dropped the news in late October. By May 2025, it plans to serve “more destinations in Africa than any other United States carrier.”

A few new routes and bolstered weekly schedules will accomplish the carrier’s goal. On October 24, the airline launched flights between the New York City area and Marrakesh, Morocco. The new route will run three times a week. Moreover, United Airlines expanded its number of weekly flights from Washington, D.C. to Accra, Ghana. A press release noted that additional weekly flights between the nation’s capital and Lagos, Nigeria, will begin in December. Notably, the update in flights to Accra and Lagos is ideal for holiday-makers and those seeking the “Detty December” experience.

Dulles International Airport, also in the D.C. area, will start flying to Dakar, Senegal, in May.

What Else Is There To Know About United Airlines’ Increased Flights To Africa?

Updates to the carrier’s flight network in Africa contribute to what it anticipates will be its “busiest-ever” winter season. United Airlines’ press release additionally noted various new and more frequent flights, including to winter hotspots like popular skiing sites across the U.S. During the peak of its winter season, the airline plans to operate almost 4,600 flights a day. The vast expansion will add flights to over 140 U.S. airports.

The uptick in service comes after the carrier’s “record-setting summer,” during which it claims to have jet-setted nearly 48 million customers.

“This winter, we’re offering more flights to more destinations to give customers the widest range of places to explore,”says Patrick Quayle, United Airlines’ Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “Whether that’s adventuring somewhere new overseas, unwinding with some sun, or enjoying the best ski towns in the country, we’re pleased to offer easy access to the top destinations for winter getaways.”