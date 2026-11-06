Starting early next year, United Airlines is reportedly axing all its flights to and from Tulum International Airport (TQO).

The flight hub is located in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on the Caribbean Sea coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. Reports from The Points Guy and independent reporter Ishrion Aviation in late October indicate United is stopping service at TQO, and it’s unclear for how long. Per the sources, the carrier’s last flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to TQO will be January 2. Additionally, United’s nonstop flights to the Mexican premier getaway destination from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will not continue after January 4.

In a statement, the airline reportedly said “regular adjustments” to its flight schedule occur “based on seasonality, demand and other market factors.”

Tulum International Airport — officially known as Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Carrillo Puerto — opened in December 2023. It began welcoming international visitors the following March, and it is still Mexico’s newest airport to date.

What’s Happening In Tulum?

United’s latest move follows a trend, as several airlines have cut back service at TQO. JetBlue ended its service to Tulum in March 2026. TravelPulse reported that Aeromexico announced the “temporary suspension” of its routes to and from the Quintana Roo airport in late September. Volaris has reportedly halted selling airfare to and from TQO for flights after January 7.

Notably, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines still fly directly to TQO, though with reduced or soon-to-be-reduced service.

For a long time, many considered Tulum to be Mexico’s hottest destination. The coastal getaway had a tourism boom in the early 2020s primarily thanks to its wellness retreats, epic nightlife, and picture-perfect beaches. Additionally, the destination has Mayan ruins, cenotes, and tropical jungle. Many couples, solo travelers, wellness enthusiasts, and beach bums found the Caribbean escape to be an ideal getaway.

Tulum International Airport also serves as a gateway to other notable Mexican tourist destinations, including Akumal, Valladolid, and Playa del Carmen.