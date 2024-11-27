Uber just launched a convenient new feature that’s perfect for those traveling with a lot of luggage this holiday season.

Uber XXL is a passenger pickup option that places you in a spacious ride with ample trunk space. The new option will take you to and from the airport and could be useful to heavy packers, overpackers, or those traveling with a lot of gifts this holiday season.

The tech titan noted in a November 20 published press release that UberXXL is available “to and from more than 60 airports globally, including 40 in the U.S., Canada, and more to come.”

The tech giant also announced other updates ahead of the holiday travel influx. One of them is UberX Share availability at eight select airports domestically, and two internationally. Uber claims introducing the rideshare feature at airports will help riders save up to 25% on their trip. The company says Uber users will benefit from the reduced fare price regardless of whether their trip is shared with a co-rider.

Another new feature to streamline travel and transportation for holiday jet setters is Flight Capture. Travelers can plug in their flight details while reserving an Uber. With that information, the app will suggest the best time to leave for the airport so you can make your flight.

Besides Uber XXL, UberX Share, and Flight Capture, the company updated its iOS app for Apple users so they can add an Uber “widget to their Home Screen.” With the added convenience, Uber believes riders will more quickly and easily be able to order their rides — “in as little as two taps,” the press release detailed.

“As the holiday season kicks off, experts are predicting a busier Thanksgiving travel rush than ever,” noted Uber. “With packed crowds, inevitable delays, and busy schedules, holiday travel can feel like a lot. That’s why we’re launching new products and features to help make your airport travel experience smoother.”