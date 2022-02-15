Photo Credit: Envato
Upgrade Your Luggage With These Top Luxury Picks
It’s that time of year to refresh, replace, and upgrade your luggage in time for spring. Picking out new luggage can be stressful and a little overwhelming. Don’t fret, Travel Noire is here to help. Here is our curated list of exciting ideas for upgrading your luggage in time for your next trip.
All of the products on Travel Noire are hand picked by our editorial team. Most of these products we use and love or come highly recommended by our community. If you grab anything we mention using our referral links we may earn a small commission at no cost to you.
The Go-To Backpack
It is always useful to have a go-to backpack for your travels. It’s especially impressive if it matches your level of chic. This signature Coach backpack and its classic design is perfect for the traveler looking for a more timeless aesthetic as we move into a new season.
Hard Shell Carry-On Suitcase
You cannot go wrong with a hard shell suitcase. Upgrade your luggage with this hardy and stylish Roam suitcase. We’re loving the ‘Montenegro’ design and color palette, but Roam also offers the personalized design option, for a one-of-a-kind design that will allow you to spot your luggage from a mile away.
Hardshell Checked Luggage
This one is for the long-time over-packers. Calpak’s range of hard shell suitcases have long been a favorite in the game. Sturdy, reliable, and stand-out in design, we can’t recommend a better upgrade for your heavier luggage.
Waterproof Hiking Backpack
Calling all hikers and backpackers; if you’re looking to upgrade your luggage, then Earth Pak is here to make things easier for you. With a cushioned padded back panel, waterproof material, and plenty of extra storage, this is a backpack worth having for your future adventures.
The Weekender
Duffle bags have long been a travel must-have for the sheer versatility and ease when it comes to long-weekend trips. Away Travel are experts at getting it right when it comes to creating travel luggage that looks good and functions perfectly for all types of travelers.
The Everywhere Bag is no exception. With a detachable padded shoulder strap with concealable D rings, a padded 15-inch laptop pocket, and top handles sized for carrying it on your shoulder, this is truly a bag that does everything.
Crossbody Personal Bag
If you’re looking for sleek lifestyle must-haves for your trip, look no further than Rimowa. Keep all your essentials in one place with this ultra-lightweight, dent-resistant crossbody bag. Complete with adjustable straps and multiple compartments, this is a perfect upgrade for your personal item.
The Toiletries Bag
Finally, the travel essential that isn’t ever given enough love: the toiletries bag. Consider this your sign to upgrade your toiletries bag to something with a little more glamour.
Glossier’s beauty bag is a top must-have pick for us. Not only is it spacious and wide, it is also tall enough for bottles to stand upright in it, and has removable pouches. A travel beauty bonus in your list of upgraded luggage!
