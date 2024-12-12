Many people are dusting off their travel bags and preparing for takeoff to reconnect with family this Christmas. However, navigating airport security during this chaotic time can be challenging. To keep your holiday travels smooth, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released its latest Christmas travel guidelines for 2024. Here’s what you need to know to breeze through security and start your holiday on the right foot.

Unwrap Those Christmas Presents

One of the most essential tips for holiday travelers is to refrain from wrapping gifts before your flight. According to a TSA spokesperson, “In the event that there is an alarm that needs to be resolved in checked or carry-on bags, TSA advises passengers not to wrap gifts prior to their flights.”

If a wrapped package triggers an alarm, TSA officers may need to unwrap it for inspection. This can potentially ruin your careful presentation. Instead, consider using gift bags or wait until you reach your destination to wrap presents. This simple step can save time and frustration at the security checkpoint.

If you plan to stuff your suitcase with some festive flair, it’s essential to understand the rules regarding seasonal decorations. Small snow globes are allowed in carry-on bags. However, this is only if they contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid (approximately the size of a tennis ball). They should also fit in a quart-sized, clear plastic bag. Pack larger snow globes in checked luggage. As for other decorations, most received the green light, but it’s always wise to check the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page.

Electronics And Batteries

Electronic gifts are popular during the holidays, and the good news is that most can fit in a carry-on. However, the TSA recommends placing all electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate bin for X-ray screening. This includes tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Regarding batteries, “dry” batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt) can be in carry-on bags. Lithium batteries installed in a device with 100 watt hours or less are also permitted, but loose lithium batteries are prohibited in checked bags. Holiday treats are an integral part of the season, and many travelers wish to bring homemade goodies or local specialties to share with family and friends. Solid foods like cookies, cakes, and cheese are generally allowed in carry-on and checked bags.

If packed in carry-on luggage, liquids, and gels, including creamy dips, sauces, and spreads, are subject to the 3-1-1 liquids rule. This means they must be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and fit in a single quart-sized bag. Packaging these items in checked luggage is best for larger quantities.

Arrive Early And Stay Informed

Given the high volume of travelers during Christmas, the TSA strongly recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. This extra time allows for parking, check-in, and navigating potentially long security lines. Additionally, stay informed about any last-minute changes or updates to TSA policies by checking their official website or social media channels before your travel date.