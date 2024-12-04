Gifting an item that’ll increase travel safety is an amazing and heartfelt way to show someone that you care about their well-being. Whether your globetrotter is near you or off on their latest adventure, your gift can help them feel more at ease. While danger is often unpredictable, the items below can minimize susceptibility and possibly even save a life.

Some of the gifts make thoughtful stocking stuffers, while the others are bigger buys. Give the gifts of reassurance and peace of mind this holiday season. Below, scroll through presents any travel safety-minded globetrotter would love to receive.

Our Top Picks

This door lock is a small yet impactful travel safety gift, especially when given to a solo traveler. This internal lock can be used with most doors to add a line of defense, barring unwanted visitors from entry. It’s easy and quick to install and can be used on front doors, bathroom doors, bedroom doors, and more. This portable lock can add security in hotel rooms, at an Airbnb, or in a shared space like a hostel.

This personal safety alarm is a great gift if you want to give a globetrotter an extra layer of protection wherever they are. If feeling threatened, the owner can remove the top pin. Once that quick action is done, the device will emit a loud noise and start flashing a bright strobe light. Amazon buyers say the alarm on this small yet powerful tool is incredibly loud. Many women emphasized that having one made them feel empowered and more safe.

This mini first aid kit is a perfect gift for all safety-minded travelers, but it could be particularly handy for frequent campers and backpackers. Having the ability to urgently look after yourself or another in case of a cut, scrap, or other minor injury is something that can’t be taken for granted. This kit includes an emergency blanket, a CPR respirator, tweezers, gloves, plasters, bandages, and more. It’s lightweight, conveniently sized, and easy to travel with, so your globetrotter won’t be weighed down.

Travelers never know what situation they might find themselves in. In worst-case scenarios that could happen during car travel, this escape tool can break the glass of a car window and cut one free from a seat belt or other restraints. This could be helpful if trapped in a vehicle during an emergency.

A portable charger is an excellent gift if the globetrotter in your life doesn’t already have this staple item. Using one of these lessens concerns of a cellular device’s battery dying during one’s latest excursion. Also, a portable charger could give a phone some juice if – in a worst-case scenario – someone’s device is about to die while they’re stuck in a dangerous situation. You can think of gifting this item as extending your globetrotter’s ability to contact others, use their phone’s GPS, and be safer while jet-setting.

This specialized door stop has a loud alarm that’ll alert the owner of anyone entering their space without their knowledge or consent. Another perk of the alarm is that it might catch unwanted visitors by surprise and scare them away from the premises. This battery-powered door lock can be used underneath all types of doors, including hotel room doors and front doors. The compact travel safety item has three sensitivity levels and an on/off switch for adjustable usage and functionality. Several Amazon users noted that the alarm is very loud and that the door stop does a good stop of barring entry.

This might not be a travel safety item that immediately comes to mind. However, gifting this to a globetrotter could potentially save lives against carbon monoxide poisoning. Portable, battery-powered, and easy to travel with, this 3-in-1 detector analyzes its surroundings in real-time for dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. It also displays the temperature and humidity of its location. It’ll alert its owner if the carbon monoxide in the area exceeds 50 ppm (parts per million).

An anti-theft backpack is an underrated travel safety gift for those who frequently globe-trot. It can be used as a personal item and a secure everyday bag for one’s essentials. This one is special because the owner can lock the bag with a password, guarding it from pickpockets and thieves. Amazon users like this backpack because of its space, quality, and security.

Disclaimer: Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.